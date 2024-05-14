Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa joke about looking alike in new Instagram video

Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife, Christina Hall, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, are joining forces to poke fun at their similarities.

On Instagram, the two, along with Tarek El Moussa, shared a fun clip of Heather Rae El Moussa and Hall jokingly mistaking themselves for one another as they stood beside each other wearing matching outfits.

For the clip, they both wore a pair of blue jeans with a black top, and they also sported blonde curled tresses.

"Hi, I'm Christina!" Heather El Moussa told Hall, who jokingly replied, "I'm Heather!"

While twirling her hair around, Heather El Moussa pretended to be confused and said, "Wait, no. That's not right.

Hall, who mimicked the gesture, joked, "Must be all that bleach."

The camera then panned over to Tarek El Moussa, who was sitting down in an all-black outfit and said, "Well, I guess it is confusing."

The trio captioned the clip, "I guess you’re not the only ones confused…🤔."

In the comments, fans said they love how well Young, Tarek and Heather El Moussa appear to be getting along.

"This is so healthy!" one person wrote. "On behalf of all of your children, I would like to say thank you!!!!!!!"

Another said, "I’m so uncomfortable and proud of you all at the same time! 😂😅🤣 Great sense of humor from everyone! 👏👏👏."

A third wrote, "I love seeing and exes and their new partner get together especially when kids are involved, it just makes for a better world. Hopefully we can see more of this collab, love both of you ladies."

Some fans even joked that Tarek El Moussa has a type.

"You know what you like for damn sure 💥💯👊👊👌," someone wrote.

Another said, "He definitely has a type."

Tarek El Moussa and Hall share two kids, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, together. The couple, who got married in 2009, split up in 2016 and later finalized their divorce in 2018. Tarek El Moussa later found love with Heather El Moussa, whom he married in 2021, and in 2022, Hall married realtor Josh Hall.

Together, Tarek and Heather El Moussa share a 1-year-old son, Tristan Jay El Moussa.

“I’m actually happy for her," Tarek El Moussa said of Hall's new marriage on Instagram in January 2019. "I think it’s a great thing. I think they get along well and most importantly, it’s good for my children.” Hall also shares a 4-year-old son, Hudson, with Ant Anstead, to whom she was married from December 2018 to June 2021.