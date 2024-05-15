Tarek El Moussa, Christina Hall and their spouses to star in HGTV series — watch the teaser

Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are teaming up again for another home renovation series — and this time they’re adding their current spouses into the mix.

On May 15, Warner Bros. Discovery announced at its upfront presentation that Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall will return to HGTV, about two years after the final episode of their show “Flip or Flop” aired.

A teaser for the exes’ new series, called “The Flip Off,” was also shared on HGTV’s social media accounts and the co-hosts’ Instagram pages.

Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are reuniting for a new HGTV series called "The Flip Off." Getty Images

In the clip, Christina Hall steps out of a car and says in a voice-over, “I never thought I’d be doing this.”

Tarek El Moussa is shown strolling into a warehouse as he says in a voice-over, “This is one of the defining moments in my life.”

“Before the battle begins, there’s already history,” the text in the clip reads.

The former spouses then walk into the same room and their current spouses, Heather Rae El Moussa and Josh Hall, join them.

“I will do whatever it takes to win,” Tarek El Moussa says in a voice-over.

Christina Hall replies, “Bring it on,” before the teaser ends.

The exes were first introduced to HGTV fans in April 2013 on their original home renovation series. They divorced in 2018 but continued to work together until the hit show ended in March 2022 after 10 seasons. For the past two years, they have launched solo projects.

After learning that the former couple will reunite and face off against each other while working with their respective spouses, fans shared their excitement on social media.

One commented on the Instagram announcement and said, “I never thought I’d see Tarek and Christina on a show together again! I’m excited for this competition!!”

Another wrote, “The Flip Off — that’s clever. I loved their show so I’ll tune in.”

A third applauded Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall for collaborating after their divorce.

“Love to see their relationship growth 👏👏 congrats to Tarek & Christina for being able to work together in different ways of their life. Love it,” the fan said.

Read on to learn more about “The Flip Off” and when it premieres below.

What is ‘The Flip Off’?

“The Flip Off” was one of several new shows that Warner Bros. Discovery revealed during its upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 15.

The company shared more information about the upcoming HGTV series in a press release.

Viewers will watch Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa compete against Christina Hall and husband Josh Hall “to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights.”

The press release also said that the exes, although seemingly on good terms, “are sure to bring the flipping drama” when the series airs.

When does 'The Flip Off' premiere?

“The Flip Off” does not have an exact premiere date. However, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed in the press release that the show will air in early 2025 and have a “super-sized” first episode.

What have Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall’s spouses said?

Former “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae El Moussa shared the teaser for “The Flip Off” on her Instagram story. “Who’s ready?” she asked, adding a fire emoji.

Josh Hall, who is involved in real estate, is already in competition mode. Beneath the HGTV Instagram post about the show, he wrote, “TEAM HALL BUTTON,” and included an arrow to encourage fans to show support by liking his comment.

Tarek El Moussa playfully replied, “Sorry Josh they don’t have a button for second place” and #elmoussasrule.

In a second comment, he said, “You don’t need to be at the top when you own the mountain.”

But he wasn’t done teasing his ex and her new husband. Tarek El Moussa left a separate message and joked, “I just wanted to let everyone know that I’m willing to offer free coaching to Christina and Josh to help them in the flip off!!!”

Despite Tarek El Moussa’s slightly antagonistic comments, the two couples appear to get along.

A day before “The Flip Off” was announced, Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa shared a funny post where they poked fun at the resemblance between the “Flip or Flop” star and Heather Rae El Moussa.

The exes uploaded a clip of Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa standing next to each other while sporting similar outfits.

In the caption, they joked, “I guess you’re not the only ones confused…”