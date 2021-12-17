Take a sneak peek at Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’

Hulu is sharing an early peek of actor Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in its upcoming limited series "The Dropout."

The streaming service unveiled photos of Seyfried in character on Wednesday. They show the "Mean Girls" star attired in the signature look worn by the disgraced Silicon Valley entrepreneur: black turtleneck and slacks, a blond updo and heavy eyeliner. She reportedly was inspired to adopt the look after noting that her hero, Apple founder Steve Jobs, opted for all-black clothes.

Seyfried is attired Holmes' signature look: black turtleneck and slacks, a blond updo and heavy eyeliner. Beth Dubber / Hulu

Holmes, 37, became the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire as the CEO of the health technology company Theranos, which claimed to have developed a revolutionary technology to perform rapid blood tests using microscopic blood samples.

Holmes has been in court for three months fighting 11 charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors allege that Holmes engaged in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors and patients. She has pleaded not guilty.

"The Dropout" also stars Naveen Andrews, left, as Holmes' business partner and one-time boyfriend, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani. Beth Dubber / Hulu

"The Dropout," based on the ABC News podcast of the same name, tells the story of Holmes' spectacular rise and shocking fall. It also stars Naveen Andrews as Holmes' business partner and one-time boyfriend, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani.

The series is scheduled to premiere on Hulu in March. Beth Dubber / Hulu

Hulu describes the limited series as "an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?"

The first three episodes of "The Dropout" are scheduled to premiere on Hulu on March 3.