Sydney Sweeney’s grandparents have seen "Euphoria," nude scenes and all.

Sweeney, who appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" this week to talk about her recent "Euphoria" success, said she “wasn’t thinking” when she invited her entire family to the premiere.

After attending the "Euphoria" premiere, the 24-year-old actor's grandparents said she had the “best t-ts in Hollywood.”

“Grandma approves,” DeGeneres said after Sweeney pointed out that her grandma, Velda, was in the audience. Wearing a blue mask with other audience members, Sweeney’s grandma waved and gave an approving thumbs up.

Sweeney's grandma gives her granddaughter a thumbs up from the audience. The Ellen Show

This isn’t the first time Sweeney has roped her grandparents into her budding Hollywood career. The “Euphoria” star’s grandmothers are extras in her 2021 thriller “The Voyeurs,” she told Variety. Both attended the premiere, and Sweeney said she got them a glam team and photographer so they could walk alongside the stars.

“Yeah, it’s probably not the most grandma-friendly movie to watch,” Sweeney said. She added, “I did tell them there are going to be some moments where you have to cover your eyes and ears. They did. Actually, my Nana sat there going, ‘Whoa!’”

She even took one grandma to a Balmain fashion show in Paris, where the pair sat front row.

“I love to share this world with them, because it’s very different and not normal,” Sweeney told Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Sweeney told DeGeneres that her grandparents have seen her nude scenes in "Euphoria." HBO Max

Sweeney also shared to DeGeneres that her family members are big fans of her recent magazine appearance on the cover of "Cosmopolitan."

“Every time they go to a store or the airport and they see my magazine, they cover the entire magazine racks with my cover, so you walk by and it’s just Sydney, 'Cosmo,'” she said. “All the other magazines are completely covered, I’m like ‘Oh my god I’m going to get in so much trouble.”