Grab your margaritas and get ready to travel back to Serenity, South Carolina.

"Sweet Magnolias" is coming back to Netflix this summer for its third season. You won't have to wait long to find out what Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue have been up to since Season Two aired in February 2022.

Already counting the days until the show premieres? Bless your heart! We're breaking down everything you need to know about the show's long-awaited return.

Sweet Magnolias. JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in episode 309 of Sweet Magnolias. Netflix

When does Season 3 of 'Sweet Magnolias' premiere?

All 10 hour-long episodes of Season Three will be available to stream on Thursday, July 20.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend) shared the release date on Instagram, posting a selfie with co-stars Heather Headley (Helen Decatur) and Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan) to celebrate the news.

"I’m so excited to welcome you all back to Serenity, July 20th, 2023 on @netflix for #SweetMagnoliasSeason3. Hope to see you all there!" she captioned the post.

Elliott shared the same photo on her page. Headley, on her end, posted a video clip her Instagram page.

"I have news. You know how many of you have been asking me over and over again, 'When is it coming back?' Well, it's time for you to dust off your margarita glasses — that's for you who maybe put them away — get your favorite salsa recipe, call up your magnolia or oak, and tell them to meet you and me on July the 20th on Netflix," she says in the clip. "We’re really excited to share it with you. Cannot wait what you have to say."

Who's returning for Season 3?

According to a Netflix press release, all your hometown favorites are returning for the third season of "Sweet Magnolias."

Swisher, Elliott and Headley will reprise their roles as the show's central friend trio. The actors playing their onscreen children - Carson Rowland (in the role of Tyler Townsend), Logan Allen (as Kyle Townsend) and Anneliese Judge (as Annie Sullivan) - will also appear once again this season.

Odds are, there will be plenty of romance this season because the actors playing the sweet magnolias' love interests — Justin Bruening (as Cal Maddox), Brandon Quinn (as Ronnie Sullivan) and Dion Johnstone (as Erik Whitley) – are also making a comeback.

Chris Klein (as Bill Townsend), Jamie Lynn Spears (as Noreen Fitzgibbons) and Chris Medlin (as Isaac Downey) will also appear.

What can we expect from Season 3 of 'Sweet Magnolias'?

Season Two ended on a tense note as Cal got into a brawl at Sullivan's. Season Three will see follow Maddie as she "wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path," according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Helen will confront "difficult decisions about the men in her life." In Season Two, she began dating Erik only to have a former flame propose to her in the season finale.

Dana Sue, who inherited a significant amount of money after a dear friend died, will brainstorm ways “to use Miss Frances’ check to help the community, without upending her family" this season, per Netflix.

At the end of Season Two, someone slashes Dana Sue's van. When their identity is revealed this season, it will send "shockwaves through Serenity," causing "unexpected consequences."

Above all, the show's heartfelt love story to female friendship will be evident in each episode once again.

"Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems — and all the complications they cause — with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas," a press release reads.