Beyoncé fans feel called out by ‘Swarm,’ a new horror series

What lengths would you go to for tickets to your favorite artist's concert?

In the upcoming Prime Video series "Swarm," Dre's (Dominique Fishback) obsession with the biggest pop star of her generation, Ni'Jah, grows out of control.

Amazon Studios released a trailer on Feb. 24 of the series, which premieres on March. 17. Donald Glover co-created and executive produces the show with Janine Nabers. Malia Obama is one of the writers.

Dre is a proud "Swarm" member, the nickname for Ni'Jah's fanbase. Her best friend Marissa (Chloé Bailey) is also a big fan; they bond over their shared love for her in the show, set between 2016 and 2018.

“If I got to do her makeup, I wouldn’t be able to touch her face,” Marissa says at the start of the trailer. “My hands would be shaking so hard.”

“She is not like everybody else,” Dre responded. “She knows what we’re thinking and she gives it a name.”

Dre's unraveling seems to be triggered by Marissa's death. Alone, she goes on a cross-country trip to see the artist ... which turns murderous. Someone tells Dre casually, yet ominously, "You’re a killer bee. Part of the Swarm. Talk about Ni’Jah, you get stung.” Images of blood abound.

"Swarm" will also feature guest stars Damson Idris as Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid, Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons and Byron Bowers.

The premise seems to be a clear riff on Beyoncé's fanbase, called the BeyHive (pronounced beehive). Bees and buzzing are a recurring theme throughout the "Swarm" trailer, to further underline the connection. At the end, a woman mentions liking Ni’Jah's sister better for being "more spiritual," possibly a reference to Beyoncé's sister Solange Knowles.

Online, Beyoncé fans joke about being called out by the trailer.

“I’m a hive and I felt called out by the ticket master scene lol but this is gonna be good,” someone wrote.

“Yes Beehives, this show is about you,” someone else wrote. “Swifties are next in Season 2.”