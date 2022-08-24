After 12 seasons with "Law & Order: SVU," Kelli Giddish (Det. Amanda Rollins) is leaving the long-running series.

Mariska Hargitay (l.) and Kelli Giddish on "SVU" in 2022. Virginia Sherwood / NBC

Giddish confirmed online rumors with an Instagram announcement on Wednesday, writing, "I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.'"

She added, "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

On a show dominated by long-running actors (star Mariska Hargitay has been on "SVU" since its inception in 1999), Giddish was a beloved cohort. She guested in a 2007 episode as a different character, but returned in 2011 to assume the role of Rollins. Over the years, her detective went through a lot of highs and lows, including dealing with a gambling addiction, being shot by a sniper and nearly dying while giving birth.

Hargitay with Giddish and Ice-T on "SVU" in 2011. Will Hart / NBC

On Tuesday, news also broke that the "Law & Order" franchise of "L&O," "SVU" and "Organized Crime" would be filming a historic three-way crossover episode to air this fall.

"SVU" executive producer and writer Julie Martin sent out a tweet after the news broke, writing, "Thank you to the beautiful, kind, smart and outrageously talented @KelliGiddish words can’t describe what a joy and a privilege it has been to be by your side, learning and growing with Amanda Rollins for the past eleven seasons. The road will bring us together again. XO"

Giddish thanked show creator Dick Wolf and her co-star Mariska Hargitay, aong with the network and her fellow co-stars, crew and writers in the Instagram post "for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on ‘SVU’ and put them toward everything that’s next to come."