'SVU’ fans are losing it over new flirty set pics of Benson and Stabler

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are just toying with all of our hearts at this point.

Hargitay shared a behind-the-scenes "Law & Order" photo on Twitter Thursday of Meloni down on his knees, hugging her. The two were in character as Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler but this didn't stop frenzied fans needing to call for backup as they process whether the old partners are really getting together this time.

It's the latest tease in the endless guessing game about whether Benson and Stabler will finally become a couple on the latest seasons of "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

"#SetLifeWithThisOne #WhatsInTheLetter #SVU #OrganizedCrime" she tweeted.

Fans were predictably restrained and level-headed about the scene.

"I AM OVERWHELMED," one fan tweeted.

“HELP ME OMG IM NOT STRONG ENOUGH FOR THIS,” another wrote.

"What are you trying to do to me?!" another fan tweeted.

“Is this real life or just a fantasy? Be still my heart,” one person tweeted.

The latest photo comes after Hargitay, 57, and Meloni, 60, had fans reaching for a defibrillator in August when they released a steamy-looking rehearsal shot of them looking like they were about to kiss.

They re-created that scene on TODAY last week while talking about the possibility that the partners would become a couple after 20-plus years of friendship.

“It’s all underneath percolating,” Hargitay said. “Right now after Stabler being gone for 10 years and the way that he left and the complexity of what’s happened and how he came back surprising me, we’re still finding our way.

“But it’s complex and real, and I think what I love about it most is that it’s earned. This relationship is truly earned. Not a lot of people have a 23-year relationship.”

