In late April, Sterling K. Brown had "This Is Us" fans dancing everywhere when he shared a cute TikTok video of the cast doing the "Wobble" dance on set.

"You didn’t know the Pearsons could wobble, did you? 😏," he said in the caption while talking about his character Randall Pearson's family.

In the clip, you could see Brown, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and a few others doing the "Wobble" dance set to the track of the same name by V.I.C. But the best part about the video is that even though they’re breaking out their best dance moves, Justin Hartley is not. He's hilariously seen talking on his phone for a few seconds until he gets off his call to videotape his co-workers dancing.

During a Monday appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Watson talked about that funny moment in the clip and said that Hartley "knows his position" because he doesn't really dance.

"He's like, 'I know my lane. I'm going to be here,'" she laughed.

Watson also talked about the success of the video, which has over 7 million views on TikTok, and explained how it came to be. She said that the whole thing started when the cast found themselves on break while shooting Kate’s wedding to Phillip.

That's when someone from their social media team approached Brown about a few ideas that they had for TikTok.

"She was coming to Sterling with something and I think between her and Sterling, they came up with this idea," Watson said. "And he was asking me about music choices and I was like, 'Oh, you should do something that people will play at a barbecue because everybody can dance.' And he came up with the 'Wobble' and then he taught everybody."

When Brown shared the video on social media, he received a lot of positive feedback.

“I. Love. This,” 3rd hour of TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones commented.

Mandy Moore also shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Yes, Rebecca wobbles… 👵🏻💃🏻 Listen- you can’t take the Pearsons anywhere. You know we love a group dance.”

“Pure Heaven!” Debra Messing wrote.

Although they did a great job, this isn't the first time that the "This Is Us" cast has shown off their dance moves.

In 2020, Brown shared a video of himself doing the "Renegade" dance, as well as the the “Smeeze” and the “Out West” dances with some of his co-stars.

"That’s a production wrap on season 4!!" he captioned the "Out West" dancing clip.