Check out the best Super Bowl commercials for 2022 so far

Let's be honest: Sure, a lot of people watching Super Bowl 56 between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday are probably there for the game itself. But many will watch for what happens when there's no football being played at all — because they're sticking around for the ads!

TODAY is there for you, ad-watching fans, and we're watching out for the greatest hits that drop even before the kickoff. Here's a selection of the funniest, most star-studded ones we've come across so far:

Amazon's Big Game Commercial: Mind Reader

Is there a word for both eerie and hilarious at the same time? Amazon plays on the fears we have that their Echo is listening so hard to us that she can read our minds, and gives us some scary (and funny) moments between real-life marrieds Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson. Missed opportunity, though: There's no call-back to Johansson's role as a sentient AI from 2013's "Her."

Hellmann's: Mayo Tackles Food Waste

Family members also pair up in this Hellmann's ad, which features "Saturday Night Live's" Pete Davidson (who dodges a full-on tackle from former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo), and his real-life mom Amy Davidson. Mom doesn't get a line, but Davidson ends up on the floor anyway, noting he's "very hittable."

AT&T Fiber: A Lot in Common

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis aren't related, but they do have a loved one in common: Ashton Kutcher. He's Moore's ex and Kunis' current husband, and the two share an awkward moment on an award stage in the AT&T commercial. But the best joke is this: Kutcher's name never even gets mentioned.

Planet Fitness: What's Gotten into Lindsay?

The pop culture references come fast and furious in this ad, which features Lindsay Lohan at a Planet Fitness gym literally glowing, but also showing up on an episode of "Jeopardy!" with Dennis Rodman, then with Danny Trejo as she blings up his ankle monitor, and finally striding by narrator William Shatner as she leaves her workout behind.

Kia: Robo-Dog

A little robot dog escapes his high-end electronics store and chases after the love of his life: A future owner, sure, but mainly the Kia car he spots outside the window one day. After some serious moves parkour-ing around town, he runs out of power ... and discovers the Kia can charge him up in more ways than one. And if that's not enough to rev your emotions, Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" as the soundtrack should do the trick.

Nissan Presents: Thrill Driver

"Schitt's Creek" fans, this cast-packed ad is for you! When Brie Larson tosses Eugene Levy the keys to her slick yellow 2023 Nissan Z, it utterly transforms the actor into an action star who buzzes past Catherine O'Hara and Marvel stars David Bautista and Danai Gurira. It's a cinematic thrill ride worthy of appearing on the big screen, which we discover at the end ... it was!

Lay's: Golden Memories

This ad shows just how versatile and enduring a potato chip can be, as showcased by Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen, who reflect back on all the ways the snack food has brought them together, saved them from harm, and even (in Rogen's case), helped him discover romance.

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda: Land of Loud Flavors

In just one minute, we get a look at the Loud Flavors fantasyland in which Guy Fieri would rule, and it looks not just colorful but delicious. When two of his minions swipe a bucket of the Hard Soda and bring it back to their leader, he declares the drinks to contain the "Loudest Flavors Ever." Amid the jubilation in the street we get a shot of two people kissing (a la the famous VJ-Day smooch in Times Square) and a (presumed) antagonist wrecked by the news as he waves a spatula. There's got to be more to this story!

Budweiser: A Clydesdale’s Journey

It wouldn't really be Super Bowl time without the interspecies bromance of a Clydesdale and a dog! Budweiser has been trotting out the ongoing friendship between the animals while barely even showing the product for a few years now. This latest adventure shows the injured horse being watched over by his pal on the road to recovery and is yet another winner.

Watch Super Bowl 56 starting at 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock or the NBC Sports App.

Related: