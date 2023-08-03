Could there be a ‘Suits’ revival? What the show’s executive producer is saying

Can fans of the law drama "Suits" anticipate a revival of the popular series — and a return of the former Meghan Markle to the big screen?

Gene Klein, the show's executive producer for all nine seasons, gave TVLine a look at what could be next for "Suits," and shared his reaction to its immense fame.

When asked whether or not the show could come back to television, Klein said that he's "mentioned" to "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh, "I'm expecting a call at some point."

"But I’m not aware of any serious conversations," he continued. "It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of."

Klein explained that the producers previously ran into complications attempting to keep all actors involved through the end of the show and ensuring deals were done.

Though he didn't seem to think a revival is currently in the works, Klein shared his thoughts on the production coming back together.

"I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I’d also be delighted if that happened because (when) you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend."

He added that some of the writers and actors had a mini-reunion when there was a "Suits"-themed picket about a month ago.

As for a return of the former Meghan Markle, should there be a "Suits" revival, Klein said in the interview that he "would assume that’s just not possible."

The show's former executive producer told the outlet that he was "surprised" by the recent uptick in viewership of the series, adding that he's "very proud of the show."

"I, obviously, had a sense when I found out it was coming to Netflix (that) it would probably get another burst of viewing and that kind of thing, but I did not think this would happen" he said.

Klein then recalled the first time he saw the first three seasons on the Nielson weekly Top Ten and predicting what it could mean for the future of "Suits."

"I thought, 'Well, if everyone just keeps on watching, this is going to go on for a while because they’ll keep on moving through the seasons,' and that’s exactly what’s happening," Klein said. "People are sticking with it. It’s lovely."

According to Nielsen, the legal drama, which is available on both Netflix and Peacock, had been viewed for 3.1 billion minutes from June 26-July 2, securing a No. 1 position on the Top Ten list.

"Since we found out this news, I’ve only exchanged texts with Aaron, and it was something on the order of, 'Holy s---," he said of the ranking and streams.

Klein added of his conversation with Korsh, "The most quotable part is he finishes a long rant with, 'It’s nuts.' I think we’re all having kind of the same reaction, like, 'This is amazing.'"