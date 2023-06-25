‘Succession’ and ‘White Lotus’ stars have mini reunion at Paris Fashion Week

Less than a month after fans said goodbye to the Roy family, two members are already reuniting.

On June 24, Brian Cox and Nicholas Braun, who played Logan Roy and Greg Hirsch on “Succession,” respectively, ran into each other at Paris Fashion Week.

Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox attend the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

Cox, 77, and Braun, 35, snapped a few photos together at the runway show for Loewe Menswear Spring 2024’s collection. Cox’s wife, actor Nicole Ansari-Cox, also posed for photos with the former co-stars.

Braun sported a striped yellow, red and green matching set as he placed his arm around Cox, who wore a collared blue shirt and striped navy pants. Ansari-Cox looked stylish in an oversized white blouse and yellow pants.

Nicholas Braun attends the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

Meanwhile, stars of fellow HBO series “The White Lotus,” met up at the runway show, too. In one photograph, creator Mike White put up a “hang loose” sign as he sat in between Season One star Murray Bartlett and Season Two actor Theo James.

Theo James, Mike White and Murray Bartlett attend the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

There were other actors in attendance at the Paris Fashion Week event as well, including “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” star Sebastian Stan and “Yes Day” actor Edgar Ramírez. Braun sat beside Stan and Ramírez in the front row.

For four seasons, viewers watched characters like Braun’s cousin Greg and other members of the Roy family try to gain control over Logan Roy’s company, Waystar Royco. Since the hit HBO series aired its series finale May 28, there have been a couple mini reunions, delighting fans who have been missing the Roy family’s antics on Sunday nights.

Earlier this month, Kieran Culkin, who portrayed Roman Roy, crashed Cox’s photoshoot with Emily Blunt for their “Actors on Actors” interview with Variety.

Culkin was on set because he was also featured in the publication’s interview series. He spoke with Claire Danes for his episode.

Variety tweeted a clip of Culkin wrapping his TV dad in a tight hug before Cox jokes, “Who are you?”

Culkin, 40, playfully replied, “Who are you? Are you grumpy today?”

After another hug, Cox asked, “Are you all right? Is everything all right?”

The actor assured Cox he was doing well before he embraced Blunt.

During his chat with Danes, Culkin chatted about his dynamic with Cox when they filmed “Succession.”

“Whenever I have to shoot with Brian, it’s like, ‘Dad, I feel like I’m 7,’” Culkin said. “He can be a scary guy. Not to me — I can approach him as an adult. But for whatever reason, in character, I feel like I’m 7 with him.”