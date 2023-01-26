The Roy family is back and conniving as ever in ‘Succession’ Season 4 trailer

Logan Roy isn't going down without a fight.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, HBO released another teaser trailer for Season Four of "Succession," and it looks like the Roy family is still at odds with one another.

After Kendall Roy convinced his siblings to lead a coup against their father, Logan, which ultimately failed in Season Three, the trio are seen taking a call from one of their dad's associates, who asks them to give their father a call.

Although it seems like a simple task, Roman, Kendall and Shiv Roy say that they don't want to call him unless he calls first, thus showing that everyone in the family still has too much pride.

But out of all the Roy kids, it looks like Shiv still hasn't gotten over her issues with Logan. In the clip, she's heard telling her siblings that if she hurts Logan, it "doesn't bother" her at all.

However, Gerri — a close colleague and friend of the Roy family — still appears to be the voice of reason for everyone on the show.

At one point in the trailer, she's heard yelling at someone, possibly Roman, given their close connection, that his father will always come out on top, no matter what he does.

"You cannot win," she says. "Your dad will wash you away."

Brian Cox's Logan Roy is at odds with his children (still) in the upcoming fourth season of "Succession." David M. Russell / HBO

Tom, Shiv's husband, also appears to have a few problems of his own in Season Four.

In the trailer, he's heard talking about his relationship problems with Logan, and it looks like he and Shiv might be going through something serious this season.

“I’m sure we’ll iron it all out," he says.

But if he and Shiv were to ever break up, Logan says, he and Tom will still be "good" no matter what.

"Succession" Season Four debuts on HBO on March 26 and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.