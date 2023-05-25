What's just as bad as a "ludicrously capacious" handbag? An "audacious" dress, according to Michelle Matland, the costume designer for "Succession."

As the hit HBO show's ending draws ever closer (the finale airs this Sunday, May 28), fans may recall that the first episode of Season Four ("The Munsters") kicked off with a soirée held in honor of Waystar Royco's founder, Logan Roy.

While three of the four Roy children were notably absent, the usual tufthunters were there, including Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun), whose date, Bridget, showed up carrying a handbag so gauche, it earned a savage takedown from Tom.

"She's brought a ludicrously capacious bag,” Tom says. “What’s even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, it’s monstrous. It’s gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job."

Of course, Bridget ultimately gets tossed from the party after attempting to take a selfie, but her Burberry bag and the deliciously scathing insult went viral, resulting in meme fodder for everything from "The Devil Wears Prada" to "Mary Poppins."

“The bag is an obvious joke,” Matland tells TODAY.com in a phone interview. “And what Tom says about it is a joke on Tom as much as the joke on the girl. And the Greg factor of it all. It was hilarious.”

But according to Matland, the real fashion faux pas slipped quietly under the radar.

Francesca Root-Dodson as Bridget in season 4 of "Succession." HBO

As much attention as the bag received, Matland says she's surprised the rest of Bridget's outfit went without comment given that from "the little white socks" to "the boots," she was "ridiculously dressed."

"I was amazed that the bag was the focal point," the costume designer explains. "I thought the whole thing was so obviously transparent that she was in the wrong place."

And the dress?

"It wasn't anything that any of these people would ever touch. It was audacious in its inappropriateness," Matland says.

With its piping, eyelets and overall "girly factor," Matland says Bridget's embroidered dress (which retails for around $490), was both "ludicrous" and "blatant."

Moments before disaster. HBO

More than than that, like the "capacious" Burberry bag, it's an outfit no self-respecting one-percenter would never own.

"It wouldn't be anything Shiv, or anyone Shiv knows, would ever consider wearing out of the house. God forbid, put on in a dressing room," Matland says.

As the HBO series takes its final curtain call, Matland reflects on the four seasons she outfitted the Roys and the rest of the "Succession" characters, saying that she and the rest of the team did their homework to ensure they got moments — like the introduction of Bridget — right.

"Our job, beginning with Season One, was to do a lot of research on who these people are," she explains. "It was something we were committed to getting right. Our task in costumes is always primarily to be authentic and true."

Now that "Succession" is nearly done, Matland says she's going to miss collaborating with the "supremely talented" cast and crew. She adds that that working with people who are at "the top of their field" made her want to "do it right."

"Four years of that kind of excellence around you, can only make you better," she says.