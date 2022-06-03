'Stranger Things’ stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have a marriage pact

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have already decided that they're going to be lifelong friends.

While talking to MTV News about Season Four of "Stranger Things," which premiered on May 27, Brown, 18, said that she and Schnapp, 17, have made a marriage pact.

“We said if we’re not married by 40, we will get married together because we’d be good roommates,” Brown said.

Noah Schnapp (L) and Millie Bobby Brown attend the premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"We would," Schnapp added.

However, Brown noted that their relationship would still be platonic and she doesn't plan on raising a child either.

"I could not deal with a child of yours," she said.

Schnapp joked that he was on the same page and that having children would also be a "deal-breaker" for him.

"Yeah, no kids at all," Brown said. "Only dogs and separate bedrooms for sure. Oh my God, you're so messy."

The pair also talked about their eight-year friendship and how they met in the studio when Brown was only 10 years old.

"That's a vivid memory," Schnapp said.

"Those things are timeless," Brown added.

Noah Schnapp (L) and Millie Bobby Brown attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"We have built such a friendship together, I feel like," Brown said. "And you're also one of the longest friends I've ever had. I don't know if you knew that, but like, I didn't grow up in school so I didn't have any friends from my childhood. So you are really one of those people for me."

Schnapp felt the same way too. He noted that their friendship has helped their on-screen "chemistry" and has made going to work "so much easier."

"I just love being at work and stuff, and I think when you love it and you're having fun you could do such a better job," he said. "We both encourage each other and cheer each other on when we're doing well. It's nice to have that support."

As a young girl growing up in the industry, Brown said that it can sometimes be "hard" when you're "constantly surrounded by male energy," however, Schnapp has done a great job at making her feel "so comfortable" and "so empowered."

When they're on set together, she said that they also have a hard time keeping a straight face because they're so "wild" when they're in each other's company.

Noah Schnapp (R) and Millie Bobby Brown in "Stranger Things." Netflix

"It's always been a really genuine connection," Brown said.

When asked about his favorite "Stranger Things" memory, Schnapp revealed it would probably be all the "late-night shoots" that he's had with his co-stars because that was how they grew up together.

"I feel like it's so much bonding," he said.