‘Stranger Things’ star Priah Ferguson says her own little sister helped her channel Erica

In the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things," Priah Ferguson plays Lucas' sarcastic younger sibling, Erica, so convincingly well that it's hard to believe she isn't a little sister herself. But she does have the next best thing to pull inspiration from: a baby sister of her own.

During a Netflix event for Season Four of “Stranger Things,” Priah talked to TODAY about how her experience as an older sister helped channel her role as Erica — annoyances and all.

Erica Sinclair, played by Priah Ferguson, playing with a doll in "Stranger Things." Netflix

From having her own younger sibling, the 15-year-old actor expressed that she understands the “annoying” aspects of having someone who “nags” here and there.

That familial relationship has helped execute her “Stranger Things” character, who is often seen rolling her eyes at Lucas and giving him a hard time as a “nerd” (although the tables turn in Season Three when she’s called the nerd).

“I pull (inspiration) from (my sister),” Priah said.

The young actor also shared that she has “a little Erica in herself,” which isn't the first time Priah has expressed similarities between her and Erica.

In July 2019, the "Stranger Things" star told TODAY that she strongly relates to Erica's nerdy side.

"I’m very nerdy about history,” she said. “Like, I know my facts, like, you cannot tell me anything. I’m very nerdy when it comes to acting. Like, I have my facts about acting. And I’m also nerdy about nails, ‘cause I do nails a lot."

She continued to say that she believes "everybody has a little nerdiness in them."

Priah Ferguson plays Erica Sinclair on Netflix's "Stranger Things." Netflix

Another part of Erica that resonates with Priah is her high level of confidence and her natural ability to lead.

“Erica is confident; she’s a leader,” she said. “I’m confident, and I’m also a leader. And I feel that she likes to explore, and I kinda like to explore.”

Priah revealed that despite Erica’s attitude toward her big brother in the series, her character actually looks up to Lucas a great amount, contrary to what viewers think.

“I think with Erica, she is inspired by Lucas a little bit, and likes how his friendship is so strong,” Priah said. “Sometimes she kind of throws little jabs at him, but she doesn’t really mean it. She loves her brother, and that’s when people get a little confused.”