Sadie Sink reveals the Taylor Swift song she would use on the 'Stranger Things' monster

Sadie Sink is a big Taylor Swift fan — so much so that her life would depend on it.

During an interview with TODAY on Wednesday, the "Stranger Things" star was asked by Hoda Kotb and Justin Sylvester what song she would pick to escape Vecna, the monster in Season 4, whose weakness is music. Her character, Max Mayfield, listened to "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" by Kate Bush, but the 20-year-old actor went full Swiftie with her choice.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“I’ve been saying ‘August,’” Sink revealed, referring to Swift's popular track released in July 2020 that's part of her "Folklore" album, with her second option being "Instant Crush" by Daft Punk.

But Sink's connection to Swift goes beyond picking the singer's song to save her life in the Upside Down, hypothetically speaking.

In Nov. 2021, Sink was chosen by Swift to star in the short film and music video for the song "All Too Well" — part of the album "Red (Taylor's Version) — and she recalled the shock when receiving the news.

"I didn't think it was real at first," Sink said, referring to receiving the phone call from Swift. "I guess she was a fan of ("Stranger Things") and then had me in mind for the 'All Too Well' video, and she reached out, and I was like, 'of course I'll do it.'

Sink continued on about Swift, saying, "She's such a grounded, genuine person, so to have someone like that that I can look up to, it's really important."

The 20-year-old also spoke about another role model in her life, co-star Winona Ryder.

“Winona is incredible, and she’s so amazing to work with and to have as kind of like a role model for us kids,” Sink expressed.

And the love goes both ways. In a recent interview with E! News, Ryder openly praised Sink’s talents as the next Meryl Streep.

"That's too big of a comparison to make, I think," Sink responded of the comment while on TODAY, but she emphasized that Ryder's support "means a lot."