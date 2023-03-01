A ‘Stranger Things’ play is in the works — here are the details

"Stranger Things" fans will soon learn the backstories of two of the show’s main characters when a new play based on the Netflix series takes the stage this year.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” a prequel about Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour), is heading to London in late 2023, according to a Netflix press release.

Already dying to learn more about the much-anticipated project? Here's everything we know so far.

What is the 'Stranger Things' play about?

Per Netflix, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” will be "rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon." A description for the play says the story is set in Hawkins, Indiana, in 1959 and follows four characters.

"Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy … and the shadows of the past have a very long reach," it reads.

Since it's a prequel story, the younger generation of Hawkins — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and their friends — won't be featured. But according to Netflix, the "gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the 'Stranger Things' story — and may hold the key to the end."

David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in "Stranger Things" Netflix

When and where will the 'Stranger Things' play premiere?

For now, the play will only be in London, so if you want to check it out, you'll have to plan a trip across the pond. Netflix hasn't confirmed a debut date yet but said the play will premiere in "late 2023" at the Phoenix Theatre, located on London’s West End.

When will tickets for the 'Stranger Things' play go on sale?

Starting March 1, fans can register on the play’s website for priority access to tickets, which will go on sale this spring. Per Netflix, more details will be released “at a later date,” including ticket information, a performance schedule and casting details.

Who is behind the 'Stranger Things' play?

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” is based on an original story by Kate Trefry (a writer and co-executive producer for the show), British playwright Jack Thorne and “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer (aka the Duffer brothers). The play is written by Trefry and will be directed by Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin.

What has been said about the 'Stranger Things' play?

The Duffer brothers expressed their excitement for the project in an official statement.

"You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of 'Stranger Things.' We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t — it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London!” they said.

Sonia Friedman, a producer for the play, offered the following statement: “The world and mythology of 'Stranger Things' has enabled a rich and fertile ground for creating an incredible story for the stage."

