A guide to the ages of the ‘Stranger Things’ cast, compared to their characters

When "Stranger Things" premiered in 2016, it hit the nostalgia spot, combining the universality of high school stories with '80s fever.

The show's fourth season premiered in May 2022, and a lot has changed since then — including the characters', and the actors', ages. In short, time passed, and it shows.

In flashback sequences, Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven is played by a younger actor, Martie Blair, with Brown's face edited on with special effects.

Though in some cases, there was always a significant gap between the character's age and the actor's. Take Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery. A floppy-haired romantic lead in the first season, Steve is a floppy-haired high school graduate in the fourth. His character is about 18 or 19, and about as aimless as you might think. Keery, on the other hand, is 30.

Joseph Quinn, a Season Four newcomer, has a similar gap between his characters' age and his own. Quinn plays Eddie Munson, the rebellious leader of the Dungeons & Dragons club of Hawkins High School. Eddie implies he was held back a few years, landing his character at around 19. Quinn is 29 in real life.

Further, since there have been three years between seasons, the once pre-teen actors have aged faster than their characters, who are only one years older. Like their characters, the actors are getting older — just take a look at their appearances compared to earlier seasons.

Since we know you're wondering, here's a breakdown of the "Stranger Things" character's ages, from Mike Wheeler to Eleven.