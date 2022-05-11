Here's what the 'Stranger Things' cast loves about the '80s

GenZers are showing their admiration for the '80s.

"Stranger Things" stars Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink told TODAY that playing characters set in the decade have given them a newfound appreciation, and made them wish for '80s staples that aren't around as much.

"I love the '80s," Schnapp, 17, said. "I love no (cell) phones. Just the authenticity about it is the best. And I feel like I could say I grew up in the '80s just because of the show."

Season Four of the hit Netflix show, set in Hawkins, Indiana, premieres at the end of this month and will hopefully answer some lingering questions. Sink plays Max Mayfield, who is grappling with a devastating loss at the end of Season Three, while Dustin Henderson (Matarazzo) found a new love. Ferguson plays Erica Sinclair, who is last seen enjoying a lifetime of free ice cream after saving the world as Will Byers (Schnapp) moves on from his family and Eleven.

Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Priah Ferguson visited TODAY to talk about "Stranger Things" Season Four with Al Roker. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The four cast members said they've enjoyed being young people who play roles set in the '80s. Sink, 20, said one set from the show in particular represents the '80s to her.

"I really loved filming at the arcade and that’s something that we really don’t have nowadays because you can just get it on your phone now," Sink said. "But going to the arcade with your friends, playing games seem, I don’t know, I think we should bring that back."

What Matarazzo, 19, appreciates about the '80s is that people were in community with each other more regularly.

He wishes "a good portion of" the decade's culture was still around. "It’d be cool for people to go outside more. I don’t know. I feel like most of what we got is some pretty good improvement," which came at the expense of losing some of the good aspects of the '80s.

The gang investigates a new mystery in "Stranger Things" Season Four. Netflix

Ferguson, 15, said the fashion must make a comeback.

"I would definitely say the clothing — definitely wish I had it," Ferguson said. "More of the leggings, the warmers."

Those wishes are becoming true on set of "Stranger Things." The show catapulted the young kids into stardom six years ago and it's been a mostly positive experience that took some getting used to.

Sink said the fame means some of her low points are widely consumed: "Looking back at some of the more embarrassing points in your life, as everyone does" happens in the same way but for celebrities "the whole world has access to that," she said.

Matarazzo agreed saying, "There’s a bit of pressure with a lack of anonymity. But I think it always keeps me aware of making sure that I am aware of how I act and what I do and what choices I make. And so I think, overall, it’s been a positive for me."

Ferguson said that balancing act can be tricky and she's learned a best practice.

"There’s definitely some struggles that come in part with that because I'm still a teenager and I want to do teenager things," she said. "Protecting my personal life and what I keep to my close friends, that will probably be the struggle but overall it’s been a great experience."

And a lot of fans are enjoying seeing the cast grow up on screen. "Stranger Things" started filming seven years ago, and now the then-kids are young adults who have grown as their characters have.

Schnapp said "the first season I was like my character. I was super shy and my character was very, very scared of the world. It's been seven years since then. So now I’d say I’m more outgoing."

Part One of Season Four of "Stranger Things" premieres May 27 on Netflix.