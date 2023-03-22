Steve Martin and Selena Gomez shared a ‘Father of the Bride’ moment — see the pics!

There’s never a dull moment on the set of “Only Murders in the Building.”

The stars of the Hulu show are busy filming the third season and appeared to have had a nostalgic moment between takes. On March 21, Steve Martin shared a photo of him in a tuxedo with co-star Selena Gomez in a wedding dress and veil.

“Guess what just happened!” Martin captured the on-set shot on Twitter, which gave off “Father of the Bride” vibes.

The official “Only Murders” Instagram also shared the same photo, captioning it: “Father of the Bride?”

Martin famously led the 1991 film, “Father of the Bride,” and its 1995 sequel, “Father of the Bride Part II.” The actor portrayed the titular character George Banks alongside Diane Keaton and “Only Murders” co-star and longtime collaborator and friend Martin Short.

Short, meanwhile, also got in on the nostalgia. Martin followed up his photo with a second one of Short in his wedding attire and Gomez in her bridal wear.

“Turns out this happened, too,” Martin captioned the photo, while the show’s Instagram also posted the pic and added, “Father of the Bride Part II?”

“Was he the wedding planner???” one Twitter user wrote, referencing Short’s “Father of the Bride” character Franck Eggelhoffer.

None of the actors offered any hint as to who Gomez's character, Mabel, was seemingly marrying in the show.

The singer also shared two behind-the-scenes photos of her sitting on the ground with her wedding dress and white combat boots.

“I have no caption. Just a regular day at work,” she wrote on Instagram.

Season Three of “Only Murders” will be a star-studded one, with Meryl Streep, Ashley Park and Jesse Williams making appearances. Paul Rudd, who briefly appeared in the second season, is also returning for the new episodes.

“For a comedy fan like myself, (working with) Martin Short and Steve Martin, that’s Mount Rushmore ... So to get to work with them was, I mean, I still kind of can’t believe it,” Rudd told TODAY’s Willie Geist.

The first teaser for Season Three also released on March 12, with a first look at Streep's character. No premiere date has been announced at this time.