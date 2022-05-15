Steve Martin returns to ‘SNL’ in 'superbly sophisticated' sketch with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez had some support for her “Only Murders in the Building” co-star and comedic legend Steve Martin during her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this weekend.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer headlined the May 14 episode along with musical guest Post Malone.

In one sketch called “Inventor Documentary” — which would fit in perfectly on the History Channel — Gomez was introduced as a host named Taylor Gosh. She explained that her show interviewed the minds behind life-changing inventions like automobiles, computers and dancing.

The camera then cut to Steve Martin portraying Archie Gizmo, the fictional whoopie cushion inventor.

As soon as he appeared, the audience immediately applauded and cheered for Martin, who has hosted “Saturday Night Live” 15 times.

“Well, back in the early ‘60s I was just a struggling gag inventor,” Martin said as photoshopped pictures and videos of him working in a lab in 1961 were shown. “And all I had was a prototype of the cushion.”

He continued, “I knew it would be funny to have your boss sit down and a noise come from his butt, but I just couldn’t figure out what noise.”

The sketch included funny clips of a test subject sitting on a cushion while various sounds were played.

“I couldn’t crack it. But then, I met her,” Martin said as the camera panned to a woman dancing named Dina Beans, played by Aidy Bryant.

Martin added, “Her eyes were endless and every time she sat down…gas.”

In a serious tone, Gomez hilariously shared, “It was that night he realized the funniest noise that could come out of a butt was a fart.”

The rest of the three-and-a-half-minute skit included footage of Dina Beans living through traumatic incidents like being attacked by snakes and being struck by lightning. Her injuries led to more of Archie Gizmo’s inventions like a hand buzzer and electric gum.

“She was God’s perfect fool,” he said before the video ended.

Fans seemed to love the sketch.

One person commented on YouTube, "This sketch is not only funny but superbly sophisticated."

Another added, "The level of production on this, should not go unnoticed."

Gomez and Martin have gotten used to sharing the screen together as the two currently star on the Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” with Martin Short.

Hulu revealed in March that the show will return for its second season on June 28.

Based on the teaser trailer that Martin posted on Twitter, his character Charles, Gomez’s character Mabel and Short’s character Oliver, are being threatened again for investigating murders on their podcast.

“But we here at ‘Only Murders In The Building’...we will not be going quietly,” Mabel says.

The trailer also showed some of the returning and new characters who will be making an appearance next season, including Cara Delevingne who will portray Mabel’s love interest.

Fans will only have to wait a little longer to see Mabel, Charles and Oliver reunite for more shenanigans.