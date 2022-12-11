Steve Martin, Martin Short and Kieran Culkin revisit ‘Father of the Bride’ roles in hilarious ‘SNL’ sketch

Steve Martin and Martin Short made their “Saturday Night Live” co-hosting gig a series of reunions.

After the duo’s “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Selena Gomez crashed their opening monologue, Martin and Short were joined by none other than Kieran Culkin for a throwback to 1991 in a “Father of the Bride” reboot sketch.

Martin reprised his role as George Banks with “SNL” cast member Chloe Fineman portraying Diane Keaton as his wife, Nina Banks. Heidi Gardner took on the role of Annie Banks, who in the sketch told Martin that she has gotten engaged for the eighth time.

Martin questioned Gardner, bemoaning her recent engagement by asking, “Annie, what makes you think I can afford an eighth Nancy Meyers-style wedding? I’m financially drained.”

“But daddy, I’m your little girl,” Gardner argued, to which Martin retorted, “You’re 52! Your mom started driving for Lyft to pay for your last wedding.”

When Martin inquired who would be planning his daughter’s eighth celebration, he came to the realization of who might be taking on the role. Before he could ask for confirmation, Short entered the home unannounced as his character, Franck Eggelhoffer, along with assistant Howard Weinstein, portrayed by Bowen Yang.

As Short began to examine Gardner, he insulted her figure and suggested she needed some work and procedures done to improve her appearance. After Martin asked Short incredulously if that is what he was truly insinuating, Culkin walked through the door.

The "Succession" star, who portrayed Matty Banks in the movie, was met with applause before he delivered his line, “Ew, can we not talk about my sister’s privates right now? I feel like I might blow chunks.”

By the end of the sketch, Martin seemed to come around to the idea that his daughter was getting married again. However, Short had one surprise left for the family: a musical guest for the wedding. The role went to none other than Gomez, who appeared as herself and declared her fee would be $1.8 million.

Before Martin could object, Short encouraged him and the rest of the family to join him in song and recreate another scene from the movie. The sketch ended with the group singing in unison, “Every party needs a pooper, that’s why I’m inviting you!"

Almost 36 years ago to the day, Martin and Short co-hosted “SNL” for the first time on Dec. 6, 1986 alongside their “Three Amigos” co-star and former cast member, Chevy Chase.

The comedic duo, who have been touring together since 2015 in addition to their hit Hulu show, delivered a seven-minute monologue at the top of the show, spending a majority of the time roasting one another, a common theme for the longtime friends.

“Steve, honestly, they love you," Short said at one point during the monologue, referring the new cast members on "SNL" before adding, "Behind your back, the new cast refer to you as ‘a whole entertainer’…Well, I added the word entertainer.”

Martin got in his own insult, telling Short, “I have to say that for me, working with Marty Short is like World Cup soccer. Somehow, I just can’t get into it.”