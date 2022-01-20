Steve Harvey has heard the “Family Feud” theme song countless times, but the jaunty tune can still bring a tear to his eye.

The game show host, 65, revealed that he got emotional when he heard the hit game show’s upbeat theme music while on vacation.

“I went to this island off of Cannes in the south of France, and the only way to get to this restaurant is by boat,” he said during a recent interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “And I walked in and Elton John is there. … and then all of a sudden my daughter said, ‘Daddy, Elton John’s walking over here!’ And he said, ‘Steve, my man!’ and we hugged and everybody in the restaurant was watching. And I talked to him and he went back to his seat.”

Harvey may have thought that was that, but he was in for a sweet surprise.

“The DJ in the south of France started playing the ‘Family Feud’ theme song, and everybody in that restaurant knew the song, and I started crying,” he said. “It just made me cry. And my daughter said, ‘Dad, why are you crying?’

“‘Cause I’m a hood guy,” he continued. “I’m from Cleveland, I come from nothing. And these people are doing the ‘Family Feud’ theme song in the south of France? I went to Glenville High School! … It just messed me up, man.”

Harvey has hosted “Family Feud” since 2010 and has won multiple Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Harvey has host "Family Feud" since 2010. Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty Images

He also recently began starring in a courtroom comedy show on ABC, “Judge Steve Harvey.”

“I decided to be a judge because I’ve done everything else,” he joked to DeGeneres. “I mean, might as well just pass judgment.”

He explained why the idea of being a TV judge appealed to him.

“I wanted to do cases, real cases, but I wanted to use my humor, I wanted to use my improv skills,” he said. “All of my money I’ve ever made has been with everyday people. That’s my specialty, is everyday people. I resonate with them.”

Related: