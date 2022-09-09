Sterling K. Brown kept just one memento from the set of "This Is Us" — and it's a sweet one.

The 46-year-old actor, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Randall Pearson on the hit NBC drama, told People that after filming the series finale earlier this year, he left the show's set with a portrait of his fictional family.

The image showed Brown as Randall posing alongside Randall's wife Beth, played by Susan Kelechi Watson, and the couple's daughters, played by Eris Baker, Faithe Herman and Lyric Ross.

“It’s of when they were younger because it reminds me of the privilege of watching those young girls become young women,” Brown told the publication. “I have it on my desk, and I see it every day.”

Lyric Ross as Deja, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Eris Baker as Tess and Faithe Herman as Annie. NBC

Brown, who currently co-stars with Regina Hall in the new feature film "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul" — isn't the only actor who left the "This Is Us" set with a favorite item.

Chris Sullivan, who played Randall's one-time brother-in-law Toby, brought home the Pearson family’s 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer — well, one of them.

Sullivan explained in a recent Instagram video that he purchased one of the two Wagoneers seen on the show, while HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier purchased the other one.

Back in May, Mandy Moore, who played Pearson family matriarch Rebecca, opened to "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon about the "sentimental" items she swiped from the show's set.

“Milo (Ventimiglia) and I went and did one last lap through the Pearson house and took some of the family photos off the wall and just, like, put the frames back up,” Moore told Fallon.

“I took the Steelers jersey from the Super Bowl episode and I took my character’s wedding ring," she added.

The end of "This Is Us" hit Moore hard, she told Fallon.

"I will tell you that the penultimate episode ... I threw up after I read it," said Moore, cringing with emotion. "And maybe that's just because it's really close to the bone for me. Like, this has been my life for the past six years."

Saying goodbye to the character of Rebecca — as well as to the friends she made on the show's set — left Moore feeling emotional.

"So there was a lot wrapped up in it," she explained.