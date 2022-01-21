The death games aren't over!

Netflix's hit series “Squid Game” is set to return to the streaming platform for a second season. Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer for Netflix, confirmed the great news during an earnings interview for Netflix's 2021 fourth quarter.

When asked directly if “Squid Game” would get another season, he replied, “Absolutely!”

“The ‘Squid Game’ universe has just begun," Sarandos added.

Squid Game Netflix

The thrilling series has grown to become Netflix's most-viewed original show with "Bridgerton" trailing right behind it. Due to an interesting storyline and a brilliant cast that keeps you on the edge of your seat, "Squid Game" became the first non-English-language series and first Korean series to be nominated for an award at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"Squid Game" was so popular that one month after it premiered on Netflix in September 2021, the show was already in talks for a second season.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” "Squid Game" creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk told the Associated Press at the time. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Although Hwang couldn't give many details about season two, he did confirm that the show's star Lee Jung-jae will return as the depressed Seong Gi-hun, who won the death-defying games.

“Gi-hun will come back, he’ll do something for the world," he said.

Squid Game Netflix

However, Hwang acknowledges that he'll need a bit of help to bring "Squid Game" season two to life.

“I don’t have well-developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2.’ It is quite tiring just thinking about it,” he told Variety in September. “But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”