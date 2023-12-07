Start practicing your Red Light, Green Light because “Squid Game: The Challenge” is coming back for another season.

Netflix renewed the reality show on Dec. 6 ahead of the Season One finale, where one person won $4.56 million. After nine episodes of nail-biting games, forged and broken alliances and shocking betrayals, only three contestants remained after 453 were eliminated: Mai, who is Player 287; Phil, Player 451; and Sam, Player 016.

“There was no red light in our decision to greenlight Season 2 of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series, in a statement. “We’re so excited to continue the franchise of ‘Squid Game’ with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”

The Season One finale aired on Netflix on Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The show was No. 1 on Netflix’s list of Top 10 English-language show for the past two weeks. It had 20.5 million views in its first week and 11.4 million in its second. Casting for Season 2 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” is now open at SquidGameCasting.com.

The mainline “Squid Game” series holds the record for Netflix’s most popular show of all time, with 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere. It’s been renewed for Season 2 with creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” is a co-production between Studio Lambert (“The Circle”) and The Garden (“24 Hours in A&E”), part of ITV Studios. Executive producers include Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Toni Ireland (Studio Lambert), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert) and Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert).