'Squid Game’ director teases second season, reveals a few hints on what fans can expect

“Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk just shared a teaser for the second season of the Netflix hit.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year,” he wrote in a letter, shared on the Netflix Instagram and with TODAY via email. “But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”

The letter confirmed that a second season of streaming hit is coming and revealed a few hints about what fans can expect from season two of the hit.

“And now, Gi-hun returns,” the statement read, referring to Lee Jung-jae’s character, Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456.

Hwang also revealed that the character Front Man, the leader of the Masked Men, will be making his return.

“The man in the suit with ddakji might be back,” Hwang added. “You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.”

Hwang concluded his letter, writing, “Join us once more for a whole new round.”

“Squid Game” took Netflix by storm last year, debuting on September 17, 2021. It took less than two weeks for the show to take the number one spot on the streaming platform across the world and in October 2021, it became Netflix’s biggest series launch at the time.

The first season of the show followed 456 people, each with their own financial struggles, who were invited to participate in a lethal survival competition to win the prize of ₩45.6 billion prize ($38.5 million USD).

While Hwang initially said he did not have “well developed” plans for a second season of the show, he said the second time around, he would “not do it alone” and would bring in more writers and multiple directors. However, in November 2021, Hwang said due to the “pressure” and “demand” and “love” for another season, he had started his “planning process” for a second installment.

Earlier this year in January, it was announced that “Squid Game” would be receiving a second season. Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed the news during an earnings interview for the platform’s 2021 fourth quarter, saying, “The ‘Squid Game’ universe has just begun.”

