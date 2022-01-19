Sofia Vergara is almost unrecognizable as notorious drug queenpin for new Netflix drama

Netflix shared an image from its upcoming limited series “Griselda” starring Sofia Vergara that reveals the Colombian actor’s dramatic transformation into drug queenpin Griselda Blanco.

On Wednesday, the streaming platform tweeted a photo from the show of the “Modern Family” star, 49, smoking a cigarette and staring directly into the camera.

Vergara in the upcoming Netflix limited series "Griselda." Netflix

"'Griselda' is inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history," Netflix told TODAY in a statement alongside the first look photo. "A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the 'Godmother.'"

“Griselda” was officially announced by Netflix in November 2021, with Vergara set to star in and serve as executive producer of the limited series. According to the show’s press release, “Griselda,” which Vergara had been developing for eight years, will consist of six, 50-minute episodes all directed by fellow Colombian native Andrés Baiz.

Fans of the actor seemed to be excited over the new project and her transformation.

“She’s going to eat this up,” one person said in response to the photo, adding, “Griselda was kidnapping people for ransom at age 11. They better show ALL the crazy.”

Another person tweeted, “Coming to sweep the Emmys! Yasss.”

Blanco — the notorious queenpin at the center of the series — created and ran one of the most powerful drug cartels from the 1980s until the early 2000s.

Her life was depicted in the 2006 documentary “Cocaine Cowboys” and Catherine Zeta-Jones portrayed Blanco in the 2018 Lifetime biopic “Cocaine Godmother.” At the time, Zeta-Jones’ version of the Colombian figure received some criticism as fans pointed out the actor’s Welsh background.

Zeta-Jones defended her role and told Entertainment Weekly in 2018, “This happens to be the third Hispanic I’ve played. I played the lead in 'Zorro,' and I screen-tested with six Hispanic women, and I got the role. I don’t know what to say.”

She added, “I played a woman of Spanish descent in 'Traffic' as well. I have to take (the roles) I believe I can embody. I can’t be the person to fight against a very big issue, and I won’t take on that role. There have been so many actors who have played ‘against type.’ That’s sort of what we do.”

Jennifer Lopez is also currently working on a biopic about Blanco called “The Godmother” with STX Films, according to Variety.

In addition to the first-look picture of Vergara, Netflix also announced Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez and José Zúñiga will star in the limited series alongside her.

Netflix has not revealed a release date for “Griselda.”