Clip of Snoop Dogg struggling on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ resurfaces, has fans in stitches

Snoop Dogg put on a half-baked performance on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

A clip of the rapper giving spectacularly wrong answers while trying to solve multiple puzzles during an appearance on the show last month is making the rounds on Twitter. And because it’s Snoop, it’s funny.

He guessed “Baking onions” in one example when the actual answer was “Baking brownies” in the “What are you doing?” category.

After the puzzle was correctly solved, Snoop was beside himself, while host Pat Sajak said Snoop’s pal, Martha Stewart, would not be pleased.

“Martha is going to be disappointed,” Sajak said. “Martha’s going to be upset.”

Snoop was just getting started, though. He incorrectly guessed “Toilet atlas” in the “Person” category when it was actually “Talented artist.”

Snoop Dogg left his mark on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.” Christopher Willard / ABC

Snoop once again tripped in the “What are you doing?” category when he guessed “Swallowing the not” instead of “Sweetening the pot.”

“Airport teacher” was his guess in the “Occupation” category, when it was actually “Acting teacher.” And he said “Underwater stunt” instead of “Publicity stunt” in the “Event” category.

In the spirit of “If at first you don’t succeed, try (or try, try, try, try) again,” Snoop finally solved a puzzle with “Sun’s out, bun’s out” in the “Rhyme time” category, eliciting cheers from the audience.

Pat Sajak and Snoop Dogg were all smiles during the rapper's appearance on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.” Christopher Willard / ABC

His less than stellar performance on the show was celebrated by fans.

“Snoop went on there half backed, that’s why,” one person wrote.

“I’m going to laughing about this every time I bake onions,” someone else commented.

“No way Snoop didn’t do that show high, no way,” another person wrote.