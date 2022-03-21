We didn’t see this pairing coming, but we are here for it!

NBC

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are teaming up to host NBC’s “American Song Contest,” a singing competition show, modeled after "Eurovision Song Contest," in which 56 artists from the 50 U.S. states, as well as U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., will compete during live episodes across eight weeks to win the country’s vote for Best Original Song. Some of the featured singers include Macy Gray, Michael Bolton and Allen Stone, and they're competing against unknown artists.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper and the “Since U Been Gone” singer may come from completely different genres, but their on-screen chemistry is undeniable.

In a laughter-filled interview with Jason Kennedy that aired Monday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Snoop Dogg, known for his colorful language, joked about not being able to swear on national TV.

When Kennedy asked if that would be hard for him, the rapper explained, “No, it ain’t hard, but I like when I’ll be having the producers on edge. They’ll be, like, 'Is this guy gonna say, is he gonna' — (BLEEPS)!”

“You know what’s so funny, though? They’re probably more worried about me,” Clarkson said with a laugh.

“I like that,” the rapper answered. “Take the pressure off me, Kelly."

Clarkson shared that working with Snoop Dogg was a big draw when it came to hosting the competition series.

“He was kind of a pull for me to come and do the show,” she said.

Dave Bjerke / NBC

Snoop Dogg also said he was excited about the idea of working with Clarkson.

“I mean, she’s the queen of what she does, so I’m just coming in, you know what I’m saying, trying to get my feet wet,” he said.

The rapper and noted Martha Stewart bestie also shared that he enjoys crocheting as a pre-show ritual.

In another goofy moment from their interview, Clarkson called attention to Snoop Dogg’s impeccable “nail game” and said his nails looked “shinier and better” than her own.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen his nails right now, but this manicure,” she said.

“Dogg gotta be spooned and groomed, dipped and whipped, suited and booted, booted and loaded,” her co-host explained.

Chris Haston / NBC

Snoop Dogg also raved about his co-host's energy.

“I feel like me and her spirit is magical,” the rapper said. “It works. We never rehearse.”

“American Song Contest” will premiere March 21 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

(NBC and TODAY share the same parent company, NBCUniversal.)