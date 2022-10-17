Grab your hoodies: Hilarious ‘SNL’ sketch is helping out single women everywhere this winter

A silent epidemic is brewing in drafty apartments across the country this fall.

As the temperature dips, a "Saturday Night Live" sketch from this weekend asks: won't someone please think of the single women freezing on their couches in desperate need of giant, men's sweatshirts to stay warm?

The hilarious skit shows it's not so much boyfriends that women need to stay toasty this winter as it is their oversized, broken-in sweatshirts.

In a sketch titled "Women's Charity," a group of cast members as well as guest host Megan Thee Stallion star in a fake commercial highlighting that "millions of chilly women are sitting in their very drafty apartments without boyfriends."

After all, as the commercial details, roughly three out of 10 women between the ages of 18 and 29 are single.

As Kenan Thompson solemnly sings "Hallelujah" in the background, the women note that for a donation of only $1 a day to the St. Andrew's Center for Shivering Girls, you can "provide giant, broken-in men's sweatshirts for single girls who get cold easy."

Megan Thee Stallion dramatically says she can see her own breath because it's so cold in her apartment, followed by a shot of her thermostat set at a toasty 74 degrees.

The charity sweatshirts even come with the "unique boyfriend design" of logos for the New England Patriots, Slipknot and Dunder Mifflin from "The Office."

As the skit shows, whether it's running into ex-boyfriends who want their sweatshirts back or stealing men's laundry right out of the dryer at the laundromat for a sweatshirt, it's a cold world out there for young, single women right now. Won't you please help?