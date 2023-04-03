'SNL' fans say this sketch about road rage is 'one of the best of the season'

"Saturday Night Live" fans are calling a seemingly simple greenscreen sketch from the April 1 episode one of the best of the season.

"Traffic Altercation" stars host Quinta Brunson and cast member Mikey Day as they sit in two cars in a traffic jam on the highway.

The scene begins when Day's character starts yelling about Brunson's character almost "plowing into us" to his daughter, played by cast member Chloe Fineman.

"Oh my God dad, don't be so awkward," Fineman's character says from the passenger seat.

Day's character then knocks on the window to get Brunson's character's attention to let her know how he really feels — through shouting and pantomiming, of course. (The skit does contain some profanity and adult language, both spoken and mimed).

"You cut me off," Day's character says, with the help of scissor fingers. "You drive crazy."

Fineman and Day pantomiming in the "SNL" sketch. YouTube

Brunson's character replies that she did signal, as her hand mimes a flashing blinker.

Tensions flare as the pair sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic, encapsulating the perfect road-rage story as the pair's hand motions (and insults) get bigger and bigger.

"Eat ... eat my butt," Brunson's character says as she draws a circle around her behind. "This, all of this!"

Still caught in traffic, the two characters eventually get personal: Brunson's character reveals she doesn't have a husband, gesturing that they split up.

You can tell what Quinta Brunson's character is saying, even without hearing her say it. YouTube

"Oh, me too," Day's character responds holding up two fingers. "Wife left."

Brunson's character then has a "crazy" suggestion: "Are you hungry?" she asks Day's character with a coy smile.

He says he could eat, and she asks if he would want to eat... "this butt!" in an ultimate troll maneuver, as her character's mother (Ego Nwodim) pops out from the backseat.

Fans roared with (virtual) laughter in the comments of the video posted on YouTube.

"This was hilarious! One of the best sketches I’ve seen in a while," one commenter wrote.

"One of the best of the season," another commenter wrote. "Quinta killed it tonight, as I knew she would. This sketch was just such an unexpected delight within an already wonderful show."

"This sketch was wildly creative! So original! Please appreciate the incredibly high degree of difficulty a sketch like this is to pull off live," said another commenter. "An instant classic!"

"Probably the best SNL skit in a while," a commenter said. "I knew Quinta was going to kill it."

"Traffic Altercation" wasn't the only timeless moment of the night on "SNL" — Michael Che also pulled a classic April Fools' Day prank on his "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost.

Che seemed to get a lot more laughter during his portions of the segment, with Jost receiving little from the audience.

Halfway through the segment, an audience member called out "You stink!" to Jost, who buried his head in his hands and couldn't contain his laughter anymore.

Che revealed, "I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools'."

"I was truly like, 'Am I not mic'd?' And then I was like, 'Oh, I just suck,'" Jost joked.

Jost tried to recover from the prank, but toward the end of the segment he blurted out, "That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done to me. I’m covered in sweat."