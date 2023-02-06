This fake ‘Mario Kart’ trailer is funnier than watching your opponent get hit by a blue shell

Fans can't get enough of the parody "Mario Kart" trailer on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, with some suggesting HBO pick up the concept for a new show.

During "SNL" on Saturday, Feb. 4, guest host Pedro Pascal starred in a three-minute-long fake television trailer as Mario from the popular Nintendo video game, poking fun at his own show, "The Last of Us," inspired by the PlayStation game.

"HBO's 'The Last of Us' is a hit, proving a video game can become a prestige dystopian drama," the trailer begins.

The video opens with Heidi Gardner, who plays one of the people from their fallen kingdom, telling Pascal's character that she needs important cargo smuggled to Rainbow Road. When she asks his name, he replies, "It's a-me, Mario," mimicking the video game character.

The "important cargo" to which Gardner's character is referring turns out to be Princess Peach, played by Chloe Fineman. The following shots feature Kenan Thompson as the villain Bowser, and show Mario and Princess Peach traveling together in a kart.

Mario and Peach, like you've never seen them before. Saturday Night Live via YouTube

“Coming out here isn’t a game,” Mario tells Princess Peach. “If we’re going to make it, we’re going to need all the help we can get.”

The two arrive at a large home and open the door to find Mario's sidekick Luigi, played by Mikey Day, holding a rifle and ready to join their partnership.

Throughout the journey, the trio encounter various obstacles attempting to throw them off course, like a Goomba, a character based on shiitake mushrooms native to the Mushroom Kingdom.

They also run into other popular video game characters like Yoshi, played by Bowen Yang, and Toad, portrayed by the cast's new addition Marcello Hernandez.

When Princess Peach questions Mario eating mushrooms later on, he snaps back at her, saying he needs to "feel big" for their mission.

"Because Bowser's out there, and he's the main bad guy," Mario says.

Mario's on a mission. Saturday Night Live via YouTube

In the final moments of the trailer, the characters are seen racing one another on the course, with Toad being eliminated.

When Princess Peach dramatically asks what they'll do if they crash, Mario responds, "A little guy in a cloud comes and uses a fishing pole to put you back on the road."

The last shot shows Mario firing a rifle into the camera, then it cuts to black as the live studio audience applauds with laughter.

On Twitter, fans called the parody trailer "hilarious," with some saying they would actually watch a similar show.

"I don’t care who does it but HBO completely needs to do that dark Mario Kart as a movie as a spoof or serious movie. That skit on #SNL was too funny and gave me life. Haha," one person wrote.

Another tweeted, "I would watch a Mario Kart TV show."

Others joked that they can't wait for the "Mario Kart" movie starring Pedro Pascal to be released in real life.

"Omg!!! That Pedro Pascal Mario Kart movie they previewed on SNL looks amazing!!! Can’t wait!" a Twitter user wrote.

Within the thousands of comments under the video on YouTube, one user wrote, "This is already better than 95% of what’s on TV right now."

Another commented, "This deserves an Emmy. So-so good."

Pascal hosted the latest "SNL" episode amid buzz surrounding his new HBO show, which follows the "Mandalorian" star's character, Joel, in a journey across a post-apocalyptic United States, which has been destroyed by the deadly disease cordyceps fungus.

The cast also includes “Game of Thrones” alum Bella Ramsey, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Murray Bartlett and Nico Parker, among others.