Fans are rallying for Carol Burnett, 89, to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Could an iconic comedy show welcome a comedy icon?

On Monday, “Saturday Night Live” asked fans on its social media channels who they would like to see host the classic program, prompting an outpouring of support for Carol Burnett.

“Guys, Carol Burnett. Come ON. Please?” comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted.

"Who agrees, it’s way past time for Carol Burnett to host SNL? Come on Carol, do it!" another person wrote.

"Carol Burnett! She’s long overdue. C’mon!" someone else commented.

Burnett was such a popular choice that she wound up trending on Twitter, causing some people to think she had died.

“Seeing Carol Burnett trending and it’s because people want her to host SNL. Shew. Was going to have a bit of a sad moment there,” someone wrote.

Burnett, 89, is a comedy legend. A six-time Emmy Award winner, she hosted “The Carol Burnett Show” from 1967 to 1978. She’s also won a Tony, a Grammy, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In a 2016 interview with Larry King, she said she was open to hosting when she confirmed she never had.

“Would you host it? You should host it,” he continued.

“If I was asked,” she replied.

If Burnett did get the gig, she would become the oldest person to host “Saturday Night Live,” surpassing the late Betty White, who was 88 when she hosted in 2010 following an online, fan-driven campaign. That appearance resulted in her fifth and final Emmy Award.

Burnett was not the only name who surfaced, either. Scores of other celebrities were also suggested, including “Only Murders in the Building” stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez, along with Taylor Swift, Daniel Radcliffe, Harrison Ford, Keke Palmer, Dolly Parton and “Law & Order” star Chris Meloni, who is all for the job.

Carol Burnett attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

“Yes,” he replied to a tweet that mentioned him as a possibility.

Leslie Jordan also campaigned for the role.

"I’m not doing anything on Saturday night," he commented on Instagram.

"West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler is also interested.

"Please," she responded to "SNL" on Twitter.