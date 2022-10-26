Are SK and Raven from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 still together?

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 3 of “Love Is Blind” on Netflix.

Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada are among the five couples to get engaged in "Love Is Blind" Season Three.

The couple’s relationship started off as a slow burn. While Alagbada spoke to other contestants like Nancy Rodriguez, Ross instantly bonded with Bartise Bowden over their shared love for fitness and nutrition.

In Episode Two, Ross and Alagbada gravitated toward each other and their emotional connection grew stronger.

Ross had a tough exterior with most of the other contestants, but during her conversations with Alagbada she shed a few tears. Alagbada applauded her personality and inner beauty, which made her emotional.

When Alagbada proposed, Ross responded with a confident “Yessir!” Compared to the other couples, Ross, 29, and Alagbada, 34, faced the most obstacles in the first group of episodes, when the couples headed to Malibu. However, things changed for them in the second batch of episodes.

Let’s take a look at their journey on the show that will either end with them saying “I do” at the altar or calling it quits.

SK and Raven seemed to lack a romantic spark on their trip to Malibu

Ross and Alagbada traveled with the other newly engaged couples to Malibu, Calif. for a whimsical getaway before returning to their normal lives in Dallas.

While the other pairs were working on their physical connections during their first night together, Ross and the data engineer spent most of their time getting to know each other more.

The pilates instructor later revealed that it takes her some time to open up, and noticeably did not say she was in love with fiancé.

During their date, Ross taught Alagbada pilates and corrected his form throughout the workout. After exercising, they acknowledged the “block” between them.

Ross shared she was looking for more “razzle dazzle” in their relationship. Alagbada assured her that they would solve their problems with time.

The data engineer opened up about their challenges when the couples met for the first time, saying he and Ross spent their first night together speaking to each other from opposite sides of the bed.

After hearing this information and seeing the pilates instructor, Bowden confessed to the camera — and later to fiancé Rodriguez — that he thought Ross was attractive, causing trouble in his own relationship.

But they got closer in Dallas

Once in Dallas, Ross and Alagbada's emotional bond deepened. However, they encountered new challenges when meeting the most important people in one another's lives.

Ross' close friends were skeptical after hearing of Alagbada's plans to leave for California, where he is pursuing a two year-long master's program. Alagbada's family, on the other hand, was enthusiastic about Ross — especially his mom.

So, will SK and Raven stay together?

We'll have to wait until the Nov. 9 finale to find out. Currently, Ross and Alagbada don't follow each other on Instagram.