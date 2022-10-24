Christine and Kody Brown's youngest daughter opens up about being the last to know about her parents' divorce in the latest episode of "Sister Wives." The latest season chronicles their break-up.

Truely, now 12, learned that her parents had broken up and that she and Christine would be moving to Utah in a recent episode of the TLC reality series. In Sunday's episode, titled "The Failed Priest," the 12-year-old looks back on the experience and says that she wishes she had known sooner.

"The realization that everybody knew before me, it did kind of feel like a betrayal," she says in a confessional.

The scene then shifts to a clip of Christine checking in with Truely to see if she was feeling OK after hearing the news. The 50-year-old asks her daughter if it was easier to learn that her parents were already divorced, as opposed to hearing early on and having to watch them go through the process.

"Yeah, but I kind of wish that you didn't keep it a secret from me for so long and that I had to know that we were moving only like three months before we actually wanted to move," Truely replies.

"It did feel like a betrayal that she wouldn’t bother to tell me about it and I was going to be affected the most." Truely Brown

Back in her private interview, Truely says it felt weird to learn that everyone else in her family knew that she was moving before she did.

"That realization that she told me last after everybody else, that I didn't get to know and we were about to leave, it was kind of hurtful. It did feel like a betrayal that she wouldn't bother to tell me about it and I was going to be affected the most," the 12-year-old explains.

While speaking candidly with her mother about the divorce, Truely says she was "extremely upset" about the breakup at first, but has processed it more since then.

“I kind of noticed the signs earlier that you weren’t as happy but you didn’t really show it that much, so of course I didn't actually know. It was a bit of a heartbreak at first but I’m fine now," she says.

Christine then explains that telling Truely about the divorce was the hardest part about the process, and her daughter acknowledges that she understands why she felt that way.

“I just didn’t know what to say, you know? I knew it’d change your world,” the mother says.

"You're fine. Yea, I'm fine, you're fine, everything's fine. I'm OK, I'm good," Truely responds.

In his own confessional, Kody reveals that he came over to Christine's house the day after Truely found out about their divorce and was surprised to see how calm his daughter was.

"She seemed to have dealt with it either very well or, I'm not a psychologist, I'm just a s--- parent, but maybe she just buried it emotionally," he says.

Meanwhile, Truely looks back on their talk in her confessional and says she hasn't talked to her dad about the divorce much outside of that initial conversation.

"He just basically told me like, 'You found out about the divorce?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I'm fine with it.' And he was like, 'OK.' So it never really went beyond that," she says.

In his confessional, Kody says he's surprised and "shocked" that Truely isn't more upset about the divorce and move.

"I wish I could get them to stay. I don't understand really, and Christine may have told me 10 times. I don't understand why she needs to move," he says.

In a previous episode, Christine explained her reasoning for wanting to move to Utah, where her daughter Mykelti and her family live.

“What I’m looking for is a place to envelop Truely in family. I can take her to a better support system where she’s surrounded by love. Whereas here, to be honest, most of the time it’s me right now,” she says.