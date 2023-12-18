Can Robyn Brown find happiness as Kody Brown's one remaining wife? The reality star offered a candid response in the latest “Sister Wives: One on One” special.

While chatting with host Sukanya Krishnan, Robyn said that it feels "weird" to be in a monogamous relationship after living life with three sister wives for many years.

“I just don’t know how this works exactly. It’s weird. I feel like it’s disrespectful. It feels disrespectful to be happy with Kody,” she said.

Krishnan reminded Robyn that her former sister wives — Christine, Meri and Janelle Brown — have all told her that they want Robyn and Kody to be happy together.

"They haven’t shared it with me off camera," Robyn replied.

"Do you need to hear that from them to be able to be purely happy with Kody?" Krishnan asked.

"Yes, I need an off camera to my face because, I don’t know, it feels like it’s disrespectful to his kids. It feels disrespectful to the commitments that I made," she said.

Robyn said she feels a "commitment" to the family as it was.

“My commitment to them, to their kids, to Kody, (to) this family is not broken, and I don’t know how to break it. I don’t know how to be done with it," she said.

The mother of five acknowledged that people may not understand why she's struggling. After all, several of her sister wives once suggested that she was Kody's favorite wife and wanted him all to herself.

"I don’t care. People can think I’m stupid," she said.

"I don’t think you’re stupid. I think you’re asking to have a conversation with your sister wives, and in order for you to be truly happy with Kody, you need them to release you," Krishnan replied.

"I feel like it’s disrespectful to them. I don’t know how else to say it," she said.

Throughout Season 18 of "Sister Wives," Robyn struggled with the shakeups in her plural family. Following Kody and Christine's divorce, Janelle and Kody separated and Meri and Kody decided to "permanently terminate" their marriage. Christine left Kody in November 2021.

When it came to Meri and Kody's marital problems, in particular, Robyn was a strongly advocated they reconcile. She also struggled to come to terms with the loss of her dream for a plural marriage.

“I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives here on this property with our kids and our grandkids and Kody running around like he does and just look at that mound together and be a family,” she said while sobbing in one episode.