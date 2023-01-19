'Sister Wives' star Paedon Brown on Meri: 'We were never safe around her'

Christine and Kody Brown’s son Paedon alleges that he and several of his siblings never felt “safe” around Meri, Kody's first wife, while growing up.

The 24-year-old is one of Kody’s 18 children. He grew up in a plural family with his father’s four wives: Christine (his biological mother), Janelle, Meri and Robyn Brown.

While appearing on a YouTube Live with blogger John Yates on Jan. 12, Paedon characterizes his relationship with Meri, Kody’s first wife. Paedon said that Meri was "not nice" to him and his siblings as children, around the 1 hour and 23 minute mark.

While responding to a commenter who said that Meri seems to be “abrasive,” Paedon elaborated on the dynamic between Meri and several of his siblings. “Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically,” he said.

“Does it move past verbal?” one of the chat participants then asked.

“It moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing,” Paedon said.

The 24-year-old went on to explain that his half sibling Madison, the daughter of Kody and Janelle, hinted at Meri’s behavior years ago in a since deleted tweet.

“I can reiterate what Madison said about Meri,” he said. “No, we were never safe around her.”

Paedon said Kody was unaware of Meri’s alleged behavior for “several years” and gave kudos to his fourth wife Robyn, who seemed to recognize Meri’s behavior because she was once in an “abusive relationship.”

“I will never hate Robyn cause she opened several eyes,” he said.

In Season 17 of “Sister Wives,” Paedon’s mom Christine negotiates her relationship with Robyn, whom she believes was Kody’s favorite wife. Paedon’s sister Gwendlyn said watching Season 17 of “Sister Wives” made her like Robyn “less as a person.” However, Robyn is close to Mykelti, Paedon’s other sister, and was present at both of her births.

Paedon expressed his support for Robyn in the interview. “After having experienced a negative relationship, she knew how to find other negative relationships,” he said. “Robyn probably saved several of our lives. Not definitely, but very maybe.”

Paedon chose not to elaborate further, explaining that he didn’t want to say anything that would negatively impact the TLC series.

“It is still a financial option for all five of my parents, and many of my siblings, so I’m not going to do anything that could possibly hurt the show,” he said. “I want the show to last as long as it possibly can ... I know if I let certain things out there it would hurt the show.”

During the three-hour YouTube Live, Paedon also answered other questions about the family. He’s not the only “Sister Wives” child to speak about the show. Gwendlyn launched a YouTube series recapping Season 17 and offering insights.

Earlier this month, Meri and Kody announced their decision to “permanently terminate” their marriage in a joint Instagram post. Days after Paedon’s allegations were made, Meri posted about celebrating her 52nd birthday with her “favorite people,” thanking her friends for their “good and honest hearts.”

TODAY has reached out to TLC and Meri for comment and has not heard back.