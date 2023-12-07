'Sister Wives' exclusive clip: Meri says she doesn’t have sister wives anymore

Now that Meri Brown's marriage to Kody Brown is officially over, she says she no longer considers Robyn Brown to be her sister wife.

The two women have maintained a friendship over the years. Robyn Brown was vocal about her desire for Kody and Meri Brown to mend their relationship throughout Season 18.

But in the upcoming “Sister Wives: One on One” interview, Meri Brown said that her relationship with Robyn Brown has grown increasingly complicated since her marriage to Kody ended.

"I feel like my relationship with Robyn, like that’s something that she and I are working on and trying to figure out and navigate because it is different," she told host Sukanya Krishnan in TODAY.com's exclusive clip from Sunday's episode.

Now that she's no longer part of a plural marriage, Meri Brown said that the dynamics of her relationship with Robyn Brown have changed.

“You know, as much as I think we would like to say, ‘No, it’s not (different)’ it is because now I’m friends with my ex-husband’s wife and I’m emotionally not 100% there yet," she said.

Christine and Janelle Brown, Kody Brown's other ex-wives, consider themselves sister wives.When asked if she considers Robyn Brown to still be her sister wife, Meri Brown offered an honest response.

"No, because when you’re a sister wife, it’s because you’re married to the same man and I am a single woman," she said.

Now that she's spending the majority of her time in Utah instead of Arizona (where Kody and Robyn Brown live), Meri Brown said she's feeling less lonely.

"You have a bigger support system there?" Krishnan asked.

"My best friend Jenn is the one person in the past decade that I have trusted more than anybody else," she responded.

"You’re admitting you don’t trust your sister wives? Help me understand that," Krishnan said.

"Because I know (Jenn) has my back. I know that whatever I want, she will support me in. I know she doesn’t go out talking trash about me," Meri Brown replied.

At this point, Krishnan asked why Meri Brown doesn't feel the same way about her former sister wives.

"They don’t have my back," she said. "Oh, by the way, I don’t have sister wives, just FYI."

Krishnan then pointed out that Robyn Brown has been a strong supporter of Meri Brown over the years.

"Robyn has my back, yes," she said.

Meanwhile, Christine Brown also offers her opinion of Robyn Brown in the same clip, explaining why she isn't friends with her.

"Well, I don’t trust her. I think she says one thing but does another. How can you say you want the whole big family picture, but then do all these separate things with Kody? How can you say you want the whole big family picture when he’s over at your house all the time?" she said.

Christine Brown said she doesn't "want to blame" only Robyn Brown for the family's problems.

"I think we probably all had something to do with that," she added.

Still, Christine Brown said she has no intention of being buddies with Robyn Brown.

"I’m not going to be her friend because I don’t believe her," she said.