Meri Brown celebrates birthday with 'favorite people' amid Kody split

Just a week after formally announcing the end of her marriage to Kody Brown, Meri is celebrating her birthday surrounded by a few of her "favorite people."

The "Sister Wives" star turned 52 this week and marked the occasion by celebrating with two of her friends. Meri shared three photos from the festivities on her Instagram page on Tuesday, which seemed to involve shopping and a meal.

"Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food!" she captioned the post.

Meri, whose plural marriage to her ex-husband Kody has been chronicled for 17 seasons of "Sister Wives," gave a shoutout to her friends in her caption, naming their "good and honest hearts."

“On days like these, I’m reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world,” she wrote. "So grateful for friends who I can be myself with, who know my heart and my true self, and cheer for me for my bright future."

Despite the end of her marriage, the 52-year-old appears to be focusing on gratitude, saying she's optimistic for the future.

“I have so many things to be grateful for. So many good things in the works for the coming year. So much promise, hope, and light. And today. I’m so grateful for today,” she wrote. "﻿Here’s to another year in the books, and another year ahead full of wonder, wisdom, and worth."

Last week, Meri released a joint statement with Kody announcing that they had decided to "permanently terminate" their marriage.

The former couple got legally married in 1990 and divorced in 2014 so Kody could marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and add her children to his insurance. Despite their legal divorce, the couple remained “spiritually” married.

Throughout Season 17 of the TLC reality show, the couple shared their unique perspectives on their strained relationship. In one episode, Kody called their marriage “essentially unstable” and said, “It’s not a functional relationship.” Meri said she was open to mending their marriage on multiple occasions.

In their joint statement last week, the former couple made it clear that they still have a sense of mutual respect for each other even if they're no longer romantically involved.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love,” the statement read.

While sharing the statement on Instagram, Meri hinted that viewers of "Sister Wives" would learn more about her "story" next season.

"There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told," she wrote. "But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody. I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him," she wrote in the comments.

Meri's birthday post also comes amid allegations from Paedon, Kody's son with Christine, about Meri's treatment of him and his siblings. Paedon alleges that Meri had been "not nice" to the family's children growing up during a YouTube Live with blogger John Yates on Jan. 12.

Paedon was responding to a commenter who said Meri had seemed "abrasive and kind of mean" on the show.

“Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words,” Paedon said. “Meri was not nice... Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically.” He added that he did not feel "safe" around Meri.

TODAY has reached out to Meri and TLC for comment.