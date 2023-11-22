Christine and Janelle Brown have never been closer since they both left Kody Brown, much to his dismay.

The father of 18 comments on his ex-wives' tight bond in a new "Sister Wives: One on One" special that airs on Sunday night, and TODAY.com has an exclusive clip of the moment.

While talking with host Sukanya Krishnan, Kody Brown suggests that Janelle Brown didn't do enough to comfort him when he and Christine Brown broke up in 2021.

“She never once expressed any empathy to me,” he says .

"During the breakup with Christine?" Krishnan asks.

"Never. Never. She sided with Christine ... her and I just gradually, slowly unwound to this point," he continues.

Driving the point home, Krishan says, "OK, so you think that she sided with Christine. She never showed you any empathy, any love."

"I don’t think she’s capable of it," Kody Brown replies. "It’s weird to me that she wouldn’t just go, 'Oh, that’s just so sad. That’s hard.' Or whatever."

Krishnan is then curious to know if the reality star is "jealous" that his exes have grown closer.

"I’m jealous because they’re behaving the way they should have for 25 years now. Yeah. It’s like I see it as a big 'F you' to Kody. It’s like we’re going to get along now because this will really p--- Kody off," he says.

The scene shifts to an interview between Krishnan and Christine Brown.

"Does he feel betrayed because Janelle is friends with you?" the host asks.

"Yes, for sure. And I’m like, 'Well, buddy, this is what jealousy looks like. See, see, see, This is what jealousy looks like. Here you go. Here you,'" she says.

The mother of six compares her friendship with Janelle to the favoritism that several of Kody Brown's wives said he showed towards his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

"Now you see how hard it is when two people have a bond. Janelle and I have an awesome bond. And maybe he’s jealous about that bond. Maybe he’s jealous that we co-parented. Now you see what it’s like, buddy. And it sucks," she says.

Christine Brown empathizes with her ex-husband's feelings.

"It sucks that sometimes she picked me over you because she can talk to me and I will work things out with her, and because we’ve had our fights and we’ve had our disagreements, but we work them out," she says.

When Krishnan suggests that Kody Brown is getting a "dose of what it's like to be a sister wife," Christine Brown agrees wholeheartedly.

"Here you go, buddy. This is what it’s been like for 26 years. Take off your blinders and look and see what it’s like for us," she says.

Back in her interview with Kody Brown, Krishnan recalls her conversation with Christine Brown.

"Christine has said, 'Well, they’re getting along and they chose each other. And now Kody understands how it feels like to be a sister wife,'" she says.

Kody Brown is game to go along with his ex-wife's comparison.

"I mean, sure, reverse the tables. If you look at it from a perspective of one-on-one institutionally, it’s an unfair lifestyle. I never said it wasn’t. They got to choose their husband and they chose," he says.

This is hardly the first time Kody Brown has lamented his ex-wives' close bond. Earlier this season, he said he felt hurt that Janelle Brown was prioritizing her friendship with Christine Brown over their marriage.

“I’m begging Janelle for a closer relationship. It feels like she’s rejecting that and just choosing to have one with Christine,” he said at the time.

“I’ve always wanted my wives to have close relationships,” he said. “And it’s a tragedy to me now, after all these years and Christine trash talking Janelle for four years about (our living arrangements), now Janelle and Christine have a better relationship?”