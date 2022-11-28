'Sister Wives': Kody Brown says he doesn't 'feel love' from Janelle

Kody and Janelle Brown argue about their living situation in the latest episode of Season 17 of "Sister Wives."

Throughout the season, Janelle has been living in an RV, with the goal of building her own house on Coyote Pass, the family's undeveloped plot of land in Flagstaff, Ariz.

When the offer on Christine’s house falls through, Kody suggests to Janelle that they buy Christine’s house, build on Coyote Pass and rent out Christine’s house later on once Janelle's house has been built. But Janelle explains that she can’t afford two mortgages at once and couldn't afford to pay off the Coyote Pass land and pay for Christine's house at the same time.

“I still think you’re not being open-minded,” Kody says to Janelle, even after she says that she spoke to a mortgage expert about the matter.

In a confessional, Kody suggests that Janelle never should've bought the RV in the first place and calls the temporary living arrangement "a charade."

In her own confessional, Janelle says Kody seems more interested in holding onto Christine's house than helping her work towards her goal of paying off Coyote Pass.

"Never did Kody say, 'Hey honey, let's do this. It's a house for you.' All Kody ever talked about was how much he was sad that he was losing this house that Christine had. He loved it, he didn't wanna lose it," she says.

"So it sort of felt like he was using me and my buying power to save this house that he loves. I would be in this home that isn't really one of my favorite homes and it would be where I would be forever, stuck," she continues, adding that it felt like he wanted to "steamroll" her.

Kody says, in a confessional, that Janelle has always been more interested in building her own home than buying Christine's and says, "If she can't work with me to solve the problems then she gets to solve the problems on her own."

Kody suggests that he and Janelle are ignoring the problems in their relationship and putting a Band-Aid on the issues by living in the RV, which he says has been “less than a picnic.”

Meanwhile, Janelle has a different take on the matter.

"This is typical Kody. Things aren’t going awesome. It's been a hard summer. And now all of a sudden, this is all my fault, it's all my problem, and I'm somehow inconveniencing him. It's astounding," she says.

After talking with Janelle about the plans to build multiple houses on Coyote Pass, Kody says he's struggling with the whole process and isn't eager to help Janelle because he feels "disrespected" after the pandemic. His strict COVID-19 protocols have been a source of contention with several of his wives throughout the current season.

“I'm not gonna break my back to work for you when you don't respect me, I'm just not. Janelle needs somebody who will break their back to get this project done and that's not me right now," he explains in a confessional.

Kody then elaborates about the lack of "respect" in his relationship with Janelle.

"Men don’t feel love from women who don’t respect them. I feel like Janelle struggles to respect me or show me respect. It might be an unfair statement, I don't know. Maybe it's just the way that we argue," he says. "If you don't respect me, don't bother with the love. It just doesn't work in my world."

This conversation comes after last week's episode, in which Kody said he was "begging" Janelle for a closer relationship.