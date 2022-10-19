Christine and Kody Brown sit down to work out a custody arrangement for their daughter Truely in next week's episode of "Sister Wives."

Earlier on in Season 17, Christine announced her plans to move to Utah with Truely following her breakup with Kody. Now that she's broken the news to her fellow sister wives and children, the mother of six is ready to discuss custody of her youngest daughter with her ex-husband.

In an exclusive clip from Sunday's episode shared with TODAY, Christine suggests that she and Kody don't need a formal custody agreement since they were never legally married.

But Kody says those technicalities aren't relevant.

"In this case, we’ve got an issue where we have to have a child custody agreement in place. Basically, we just say 50-50 agreement then we just work out the details all the time," Kody says. "Otherwise you’re gonna get a lawyer and the government involved and the lawyer is going to take all the money you have."

The scene then pans to a confessional interview with Christine.

“Does he not understand I want him to be around his kids? I’m not gonna fight him on that, I’ve always wanted him to be around his kids. So why would I say, ‘I don’t want you to be around Truely'? That doesn’t make any sense whatsoever."

Christine goes on to suggest that Kody doesn't trust her. He agrees with her assertion in his own private confessional.

“No, I don’t trust her. How am I supposed to trust her? What’s the next move she’s gonna make against me?” he asks.

Back in their discussion, Christine says she doesn't think that involving a lawyer is necessary, whereas Kody does.

“You have to have a child custody agreement in place, otherwise the state gets involved,” he says.

Christine wonders if they need to mention that she’s moving to Utah in their agreement. Kody feels strongly that they shouldn’t.

“No, no, we’re not doing anything ever in Utah,” he says. “Don’t ever involve Utah. Even if she’s living there, we get a child custody agreement here (in Arizona).”

Kody and his family relocated to Flagstaff, Ariz. in 2018 from Las Vegas, and are continuing to develop property they bought called Coyote Pass.

In a confessional, Kody then explains his worries about involving the state of Utah in their custody agreement. He reflects on how he and his wives left Utah “under duress” in 2010.

After "Sister Wives" premiered, the Brown family was under investigation by Lehi, Utah police, for possible violation of the state's bigamy law. No charges were filed and the family moved to Nevada in 2011.

"Christine says, ‘I’m going back (to Utah),’” he says. “Well, she’s going back to a state that hates me and so she’s taking Truely, she’s going to go to that state."

The 53-year-old then wonders what would happen if the state of Utah ever got involved in their custody arrangement.

"What’s gonna stop them from teaming up with her? Because remember, I don't trust her. Whether she’s going to be good to me or not is unknown," he says.

During his confessional, Kody also reflects on the negative aspects of any breakup.

“Usually, divorces just aren’t that nice. She’s going back to a state (Utah) that will come after me if she decides to,” he says.

A flashback clip of Kody in Christine's garage shows the 53-year-old lamenting the fact that she packed up his belongings from their shared house. Back in his confessional, Kody references this interaction to justify his fears about not having a custody arrangement in place.

"She told me that she was trying to be benevolent in packing up my stuff and getting it out of the house cause she knew I didn’t have the time to do it. And frankly, I wouldn’t have done it. I would’ve been obstinate about it because that was my house. I want to live there still," he says.

"If she was truly being benevolent, maybe she can be trusted through all of this — but I don't know."