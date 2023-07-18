'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown spotted among ex-wives at daughter's wedding

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding over the weekend was a Brown family reunion, gathering together the many branches of the "Sister Wives" universe.

Kody Brown attended his 21-year-old daughter's wedding to Beatriz Quieroz, along with his former wives Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown and their children.

Christine Brown, the bride's mother and Kody Brown's ex-wife, posted several photos from the wedding on her Instagram page, including ones with her daughters and her fiancé David Woolley.

Kody Brown was spotted in the background of one of Christine Brown's photos.

The happy couple shared a sweet dance. @christine_brownsw via Instagram

The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment shows Kody Brown sitting on a couch feeding a baby a bottle. The child may be one of Kody Brown's grandchildren; specifically, one of Mykelti Padron's twin sons.

Kody Brown snuck in some baby cuddles. @christine_brownsw via Instagram

Many Instagram users commented about the Brown patriarch's presence, given the family's recent public turmoil. In the most recent season of "Sister Wives," Kody Brown and Christine Brown's split unfolded. His breakup with two of his three other wives, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, is expected to unfurl in Season 18.

“Glad to see Kody was there. It’s been so rough on the whole family. Hopefully healing is coming,” one wrote.

One social media user suggested that Christine Brown, who recently got engaged to David Woolley, deliberately selected a photo that showed her ex in the background to quell any speculation that he wasn't in attendance.

“Christine is no fool. She intentionally included that photo with Kody in the background doting on his grandchild. Why? Because she’s classy, kind and clearly over him,” the comment reads.

Gwendlyn Brown, who was about 9 when "Sister Wives" began, recently launched a YouTube series recapping past episodes of the TLC show from her point of view. She has been critical of her father, including for "leading (Meri Brown) on" in their marriage, and said she struggles to watch her parents fight.

“When I watch the episodes, I do tend to dislike him a little bit,” she said in January.

Ultimately, though, the 21-year-old said she has empathy for her father.

“I just have to remind myself that he’s going through a difficult time and this is hard on everybody,” she said. “He’s still my dad and he’s still kind to me.”

Robyn Brown, Kody's fourth wife, also appears to be in a video that Gwendlyn Brown shared from her wedding. In the brief and blurry clip, a woman who resembles the mother of five sits on a couch with a child in her lap.

Both Janelle and Meri Brown were on hand for the wedding, as was Christine Brown, who congratulated her daughter and daughter-in-law in a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

“Welcome to the family,” Brown wrote in a caption that was addressed to Queiroz. “We LOVE you and we’re thrilled you and @gwendlynbrown are married!!”