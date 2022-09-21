Many couples consider their marriage to be officially over once the divorce papers are signed. But in the latest episode of "Sister Wives," Christine Brown struggles to navigate the timeline of her breakup with Kody Brown since the couple was never legally married.

In an exclusive clip given to TODAY, the 50-year-old reflects on her "spiritual marriage" to Kody as the former couple marks what would have been their 27th anniversary.

"Kody and I never had a legal marriage; it was a spiritual marriage," the mother of six explains. "I don't know at what point our marriage is technically over because there was no real marriage contract."

Kody, 53, is legally married to Robyn Brown, but says he maintains a "spiritual" marriage with his other wives, Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and previously, Christine Brown.

In this week's episode, airing on TLC Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET., Christine reflects on the history of her relationship with Kody, saying they did have a good marriage at one point.

“We had a lot of great times, we have wonderful kids and we both are who we are today because of the marriage and the time that we had together, so it’s not a failure," she says.

But she said intimacy was always lacking in her relationship with Kody.

"Sex has been something that has been missing for sure, but the intimacy of the marriage, it just wasn't there," she says.

Kody offers his own take on the couple's marital woes in a separate interview.

"Intimacy needs trust. Attraction, in my world, needs trust. And I thought she was being mean (to my other wives)," he says.

Getting heated, he continues, "I was angry, just like, 'God, man you’re unwinding plural marriage for me, you’re unwinding my whole life, my whole purpose. No, we’re not having intimacy until you get this straight.'"

The reality star went on to say that he could have handled the situation in a different manner. “I wish I would’ve actually said, ‘Well, we gotta work on some things,’” he says.

Kody says he didn't have any contact with his ex-wife on what would have been their 27th anniversary.

“It was just an affirmation that it’s over, but I’m still wondering. I mean goodness, she hasn’t even told her sister wives what’s going on,” he says. “But I do think she’s told all of her kids. I’ll bet you those who are in the rumor mill know.”

The 53-year-old was presumably referring to a comment he previously made in a “Sister Wives One-on-One” special from Feb. 2022.

As reported by E! News at the time, Kody said his children had suggested that Christine was ready to break up with him. In turn, he gave up on the idea of mending their relationship.

“I was at a point where I wanted her to address the rumors that I’ve been hearing from the kids that she was threatening to leave," Kody said.

Eventually, Christine ended up moving to Utah with her daughter Truely. On the clip from this Sunday's episode, the mother of six reflects on that decision.

"The future is huge and unknown and I wish so bad I could move to Utah right now," she says. "I think that’s the saddest part is that I’m not moving on as fast as I would like."

Christine goes on to explain that she's waiting to move until two of her daughters, Ysabel and Gwendlyn, move out and go to college in a few months.