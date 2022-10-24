‘Sister Wives’ star Janelle Brown’s son Logan is married: ‘A beautiful day’

Janelle Brown is one very proud mother of the groom.

The "Sister Wives" star celebrated the wedding of her and Kody Brown's son Logan over the weekend and shared several photos from the happy occasion in her Instagram story.

The reality star's son tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty in front of family and friends, including his five siblings.The couple got engaged in 2017 after dating for three years, per TLC.

Janelle shared a sweet photo of her with her six children and the bride on her Instagram story.

"My kids ... and the new bride and groom. Some of us are already sweating from the legendary Brown family dancing at events 😂," she captioned the post.

The 53-year-old was also joined by her "Sister Wives" co-star Christine Brown, who divorced Kody Brown last year. The women met as part of a plural marriage with two other wives, Meri and Robyn, who still remain in the marriage with Janelle.

Despite Kody and Christine's breakup, Janelle has remained close with her former sister wife. The pals posed for a photo together at the wedding.

“Christine and I at Logan and Michelle’s wedding last night. Such a beautiful day,” Christine captioned the photo.

The wedding was a big family affair, and Christine shared a photo with four of her daughters who were on hand for the special occasion.

"I LOVE being a Mom to these beautiful daughters!! So BLESSED!!" she wrote on Instagram.

It's been a busy couple of months for the stars of "Sister Wives." In July, Janelle shared a photo of Logan and Michelle after they moved in to their new home.

"Celebrating Logan and Michelle’s new home today ! After months of delays they finally moved in. It’s an amazing space . Congratulations you guys," she wrote at the time.

The mother of the groom has also been keeping busy visiting Christine, who moved to Utah last year after breaking up with Kody.

In the latest season of "Sister Wives," Janelle works towards building a home on the Brown family's Coyote Pass property, an area of undeveloped land in Flagstaff, Ariz. that the family purchased in 2018. As part of the process, she lived in a trailer on the property in 2021.