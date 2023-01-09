Is Janelle Brown still in love with Kody, despite their separation? The reality star answers the complicated question in the final "Sister Wives: One on One" special of the season.

While chatting with Janelle, host Sukanya Krishnan asks if she still has romantic feelings for Kody even if they're taking a break from their marriage.

"Is it love?" Krishnan asks.

Janelle responds, “At this point, no, it's not. It's duty, it's commitment, it's a faith that tells you you work it out and stick it out."

The mother of six goes on to say that she and Kody haven't been romantically involved for months.

"Kody and and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy," she says.

Janelle, 53, sheds some light on her feelings in the months leading up to the separation.

"Things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn't care anymore," she says.

In Season 17, Kody and Janelle clashed over her decision to purchase an RV and over Kody's feud with two of their sons, Gabriel and Garrison.

Janelle says the longer Kody's estrangement with Gabriel and Garrison goes on, the harder it is for her to respect him. "I'm so mad about what's happening with our kids that it's very hard. I'm losing respect for him in that regard," she explains.

Meanwhile, Kody addresses the separation in his own interview and shares his point of view.

"Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she's enjoying her life without me. She's like, 'Yeah, you know I haven't missed you much,'" he says.

When asked if he wants to work on the marriage, Kody says "absolutely." But he also reiterates the fact that he doesn't feel respect from Janelle, a sentiment he's vocalized throughout the season. At times, Kody has suggested that Janelle doesn't respect him since she wouldn't take his side in his feud with their sons.

"I won't go to a place where I'm not respected cause love doesn't matter to me. Respect matters to me," he says.

Back in Janelle's interview, Krishnan asks if she thinks she could get back to a romantic relationship with Kody at some point.

"I'm not waiting for him. I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone. I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. It was just kind of like ... I mourned that that life was gone," she says.

In a few months, the couple will mark 30 years since they first got married. Janelle says a reconciliation isn't impossible, but she's not exactly enthusiastic about it.

"I think it could be there but it would require so much change on both our parts that I don't know. And part of me thinks, 'OK, my religion requires that you continue to make a marriage work and I deeply believe in my faith.' And I have been so much at peace that I don't know how to reconcile that," she says.

The reality star says she's in constant debate with herself and isn't sure what to do.

"I know I'm happy (and) I don't want him to come back. But my faith requires that we are married eternally," she says.

"So the door is still open?" Krishnan asks.

"It has to be, but I'm not interested in having anyone walk through that door," Janelle responds.