Why 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown's daughter is changing her last name

Gwendlyn Brown will be changing her name soon for a very special reason.

Later this year, the daughter of "Sister Wives" stars Kody and Christine Brown will marry her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz. She plans to take Queiroz's last name after they say "I do."

The 21-year-old shared the exciting news in a new YouTube video while unwrapping an award she received from the website after she reached over 100,000 subscribers on her channel.

“It’s addressed to Gwendlyn Brown, but since I’m getting married soon, I had like a (label) on the name tag. It says, ‘For Gwendlyn Queiroz,’” she said while showing off the award.

The reality star then gave fans an idea as to when she'll be walking down the aisle.

“That’s what I’m going to be in, like, five months, less than five months. It’s coming up,” she said while talking about her new last name.

The happy couple first announced that they were getting married in November 2022, sharing a series of photos from their romantic engagement.

The duo moved in together after four months of dating last August and marked their six month anniversary in September 2022.

"Recently celebrated our 6 months! she made chocolate fondue and i lost my mind at her planning skillz (feat. our song)," Gwendlyn Brown captioned the post.

In January, the reality star noted that she'd like to take some engagement photos, but hadn't gotten around to it just yet.

The couple celebrated their engagement with family and friends in February. Each asked their sisters to be their maids of honor — Gwendlyn Brown selected her sister Ysabel Brown for the important role.

Over the last few months, Gwendlyn Brown has been posting video recaps of Season 17 of “Sister Wives” on her YouTube channel. The reality star has shared her reaction to many of the season's most notable themes, including her parents' divorce and Kody and Meri Brown's strained relationship.

In one recent video recap, Gwendlyn Brown said she has a hard time watching her parents fight in the show.

“When I watch the episodes, I do tend to dislike (my dad) a little bit,” she said.

In the same video, the reality star also gave an update on where her relationship with her dad stands these days.

“We had our differences in the past, but we’re getting better and since we’re not around each other as much, we can’t really be angry with each other as much,” she said.