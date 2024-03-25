How the cast of 'Sister Wives' has responded to Garrison Brown's death

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

"Sister Wives" stars Janelle and Kody Brown announced the death of their son Garrison Brown, who also appeared on the TLC show, on March 5. Police in Flagstaff, Arizona told NBC News the 25-year-old appeared to have died by suicide.

In the days that followed, the Brown family began to share more details about their loss and paid homage to Garrison's memory on social media.

As the family continues to honor his life, here are some of the tributes they have shared so far.

Kody Brown

Kody and Janelle were the first to announce the loss of their son. The former couple has six children together and Kody has a total of 18 children with his four wives.

"Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory," Kody wrote on Instagram.

Janelle Brown

Janelle has shared several tribute posts to her son since announcing the initial news. On March 8, she shared a family photo of her posing with her six children, their significant others and her grandchildren.

"I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken," she wrote.

A few days later, Janelle expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support her family received in the days following Garrison's death.

She revealed fans of the Brown family had donated to cat rescue centers in Garrison's name.

"I have been brought to tears again ... thank you all for your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad," she wrote.

Christine Brown

In the days after Garrison's death, Christine Brown took to Instagram to share several reflections on the impact he made on his family. Christine is Janelle's former sister wife, and considers herself a co-parent to her six children, she told TODAY.com.

Christine first posted a video of Garrison building her youngest daughter, Truely, a flower bed.

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed. We’ll miss him forever,” she wrote.

Three days later, Christine shared a photo from her daughter Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding along with the following caption: "Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before. I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…”

Christine, who got married to David Woolley last year, also shared a montage of photos from Garrison’s childhood and revealed that she recently made his favorite breakfast to honor his memory.

"We’re always going to remember and honor Garrison, no matter what life throws at us daily. It’s such a difficult balance embracing life and daily routines like celebrating holidays and working while grieving. So, hey, I made his favorite for St. Patrick’s Day!" she wrote.

The reality star also posted a video of herself reflecting on how weird it feels to have to move on following the loss of a loved one.

“I have to keep working, because it’s what I understand, it’s what I know. It’s what I know I need to do,” she said.

“It’s been two weeks since Garrison’s death. It’s never easier to say,” she also said. “It’s a terrible thing to lose your son. We’re going to miss him all the time. Every single day for the rest of our lives.”

Maddie Brown Brush

Janelle and Kody's eldest daughter, Maddie Brown Brush, initially addressed her brother's death by sharing a photo of him with two of her three children and a quote about grief.

"My words seem to fall short. Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. 🩵 God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought," she captioned the post.

Later in March, Maddie posted a video of herself reflecting on the loss of her brother and detailing his mental health struggles.

"It wasn’t bullying. It wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had. It was mental health,” she said.

The mother of three went on to say she believes social media negatively impacted Garrison.

“Social media is not real ... it’s a highlight reel and that was something that Garrison and I talked a lot about. Garrison used to feel like he wasn’t doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media. I don’t think that it’s real and I think we need to remember that,” she said.

Savanah Brown

Janelle and Kody's youngest daughter, Savanah Brown, acknowledged her older brother's death in a poignant Instagram post.

"Two weeks ago, on Tuesday March 5, my older brother Garrison took his own life. He was 25. I’m having a hard time understanding it. But I know now, more than anything, that my brother Garrison is no longer in any more pain," she wrote.

In her post, Savanah also included a message for others dealing with mental health challenges, as her brother did.

"I deeply hope that anyone who may be reading this never underestimates how big of a hole their loss would leave. Persevere, for the sake of your family, for the sake of your friends, for the sake of the ones who love you," she wrote.

Meri Brown

The day Garrison passed away, Meri Brown, another former sister wife, shared the following tribute on Instagram.

"Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!" she wrote.

Mykelti Padron

Christine and Kody's daughter Mykelti Padron posted a photo of her daughter Avalon with Garrison and shared two quotes about grief on Instagram to honor his memory.

"My heart breaks for my brother who’s no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he’s with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin. I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars," she wrote.

Mykelti went on to describe her brother as "the funniest person in the room."

"He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kids will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my families memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you’re missed," she wrote.

Leon Brown

Meri and Kody Brown share one child, Leon Brown. Leon posted a selfie taken with Garrison along with a quote from the 1996 movie "Dragonheart" to mark his passing: “To the stars, Bowen, to the stars.”